Highland Offers Free Admission to Celebrate Independence Day
Crews Open Berkmar Drive Extension in Albemarle County
Drivers are now able to cruise along on two new stretches of pavement meant to alleviate congestion on Route 29. Crews opened the Berkmar Drive Extension and extra lanes to traffic Monday.Full Story
Tom Sox Host Youth Baseball Camp
Camp participants were given hands on instructions with fielding, hitting, throwing, base running, training drills for things like agility and situational play.Full Story
Lake Monticello Officials Remind People of Drunk Boating Dangers
Police in central Virginia are reminding people who are getting behind the wheel of cars and even boats to not be reckless this Fourth of July.Full Story
Author to Donate Proceeds from Novel to UVA Medical Center
Razale Ragland is releasing his second novel in August, and half the proceeds will go towards cancer research at the University of Virginia Medical Center.Full Story
Festive Food Event Supports Charlottesville Hispanic Community.
Oakhart Social on West Main hosted a free event to support a local nonprofit called Sin Barreras. The organization focuses on outreach to the immigrant community.Full Story
People in Staunton Kick off Fourth of July Celebrations
The 23rd annual America's Birthday event in Staunton kicked off the day before July 4th.Full Story
Orange County Man Dead After Lake Anna Boating Accident
Investigators say an Orange County man is dead after a boating accident on Lake Anna Saturday.Full Story
NBC29 Sunrise Weather 07-04
Virginia Department of Corrections Dealing with Vacancies
The Virginia Department of Corrections is struggling with employee turnover. The department says it is having a hard time retaining officers because of the compensation.Full Story
Tom Sox Top VBL with Six All-Star Members
Charlottesville's six all-star members are the most of any team in the VBL this year and it's the most for the Tom Sox in their franchise’s history.Full Story
