Author to Donate Proceeds from Novel to UVA Medical Center
Orange County Man Dead After Lake Anna Boating Accident
Investigators say an Orange County man is dead after a boating accident on Lake Anna Saturday.Full Story
UVA Facilities Management Hosts Second Annual Girls Day
In order to get more young women interested in construction and the building trades, the University of Virginia’s facilities management department has participants shadow facilities employees in various planned events throughout the day.Full Story
Crozet Hosts Annual Independence Day Celebration
People in Crozet are getting an early start to Fourth of July celebrations.Full Story
Central Va. Firefighters and Law Enforcement Prepare for July 4 Weekend
Firefighters and police officers in central Virginia are warning of the dangers of letting Fourth of July festivities get out of hand.Full Story
Anti-Pipeline Hikers Celebrate End of Route with Church Service
Anti-pipeline hikers are celebrating the end of the line in Buckingham Co. on their two-week trek following the path of the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline across the Shenandoah Valley and central Virginia.Full Story
Hundreds Attend Memorial Services for Firefighter, Sailor Dakota Rigsby
A fallen U.S. Navy sailor is laid to rest following a memorial service in his hometown of Fluvanna County.Full Story
Virginia Department of Corrections Dealing with Vacancies
The Virginia Department of Corrections is struggling with employee turnover. The department says it is having a hard time retaining officers because of the compensation.Full Story
Madison Emergency Services Association Opens New Location
MESA opened its new location with a ribbon cutting Saturday.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 10pm Sunday
Tom Sox Beat Braves for Eighth Consecutive Win
The Tom Sox beat the Braves to win their eighth consecutive game in the Valley Baseball League.Full Story
