Central Va. Firefighters and Law Enforcement Prepare for July 4 Weekend
Anti-Pipeline Hikers Celebrate End of Route with Church Service
Anti-pipeline hikers are celebrating the end of the line in Buckingham Co. on their two-week trek following the path of the proposed Atlantic Coast Pipeline across the Shenandoah Valley and central Virginia.Full Story
Central Va. Firefighters and Law Enforcement Prepare for July 4 Weekend
Firefighters and police officers in central Virginia are warning of the dangers of letting Fourth of July festivities get out of hand.Full Story
Charlottesville's YMCA hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
The Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville’s McIntyre Park hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 29 with community leaders. The YMCA board chair talked about what the new facility means to the community.Full Story
UVA Summer Program Hosts Zion Cemetery Field Trip for High School Students
A new summer program at the University of Virginia exposes high school students from around the U.S. to the history of slavery and its legacies.Full Story
Hundreds Attend Memorial Services for Firefighter, Sailor Dakota Rigsby
A fallen U.S. Navy sailor is laid to rest following a memorial service in his hometown of Fluvanna County.Full Story
Virginia Department of Corrections Dealing with Vacancies
The Virginia Department of Corrections is struggling with employee turnover. The department says it is having a hard time retaining officers because of the compensation.Full Story
Trump mocks TV host: 'bleeding badly from a face-lift'
President Donald Trump ridiculed the looks and temperament of a female cable television host whose show he says he has stopped watchingFull Story
Charlottesville Attorney Speaks Out Against Arrest
Jeffrey Fogel, a former candidate for Charlottesville commonwealth's attorney, is publicly talking out about a trio of complaints he filed over his arrest.Full Story
Former Bank of America Space to Undergo big Transformation in Charlottesville
Developers for Virginia Vault expect the former Bank of America building to attract a mix of technologists, designers, and social impact organizations to utilize the office space.Full Story
Tom Sox Shut out Covington 9-0 for 7th Straight Win
The Charlottesville Tom Sox shut out Covington 9-0 from C-Ville Weekly Ball Park Saturday night.Full Story
