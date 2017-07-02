Anti-Pipeline Hikers Celebrate End of Route with Church Service
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Tom Sox Shut out Covington 9-0 for 7th Straight Win
Tom Sox Shut out Covington 9-0 for 7th Straight Win
The Charlottesville Tom Sox shut out Covington 9-0 from C-Ville Weekly Ball Park Saturday night.Full Story
The Charlottesville Tom Sox shut out Covington 9-0 from C-Ville Weekly Ball Park Saturday night.Full Story
Democracy Vineyards Celebrates July 4 with 'Birth of Democracy'
Democracy Vineyards Celebrates July 4 with 'Birth of Democracy'
A Nelson County vineyard is starting off the Independence Day weekend with a blind test that pits “Democracy” versus “Trump.”Full Story
A Nelson County vineyard is starting off the Independence Day weekend with a blind test that pits “Democracy” versus “Trump.”Full Story
Divine Women of Destiny Holds Family Fun Day
Divine Women of Destiny Holds Family Fun Day
A Charlottesville Christian organization spread a message of love and unity Saturday at its inaugural family fun day in Forest Hills Park.Full Story
A Charlottesville Christian organization spread a message of love and unity Saturday at its inaugural family fun day in Forest Hills Park.Full Story
Madison Emergency Services Association Opens New Location
Madison Emergency Services Association Opens New Location
MESA opened its new location with a ribbon cutting Saturday.Full Story
MESA opened its new location with a ribbon cutting Saturday.Full Story
Hundreds Attend Memorial Services for Firefighter, Sailor Dakota Rigsby
Hundreds Attend Memorial Services for Firefighter, Sailor Dakota Rigsby
A fallen U.S. Navy sailor is laid to rest following a memorial service in his hometown of Fluvanna County.Full Story
A fallen U.S. Navy sailor is laid to rest following a memorial service in his hometown of Fluvanna County.Full Story
Crozet Hosts Annual Independence Day Celebration
Crozet Hosts Annual Independence Day Celebration
People in Crozet are getting an early start to Fourth of July celebrations.Full Story
People in Crozet are getting an early start to Fourth of July celebrations.Full Story
Virginia Department of Corrections Dealing with Vacancies
Virginia Department of Corrections Dealing with Vacancies
The Virginia Department of Corrections is struggling with employee turnover. The department says it is having a hard time retaining officers because of the compensation.Full Story
The Virginia Department of Corrections is struggling with employee turnover. The department says it is having a hard time retaining officers because of the compensation.Full Story
VDOT: Route 29 Projects to Continue Through Weekend
VDOT: Route 29 Projects to Continue Through Weekend
A massive construction project to ease traffic along busy Route 29 north of Charlottesville will take a little longer than first thought.Full Story
A massive construction project to ease traffic along busy Route 29 north of Charlottesville will take a little longer than first thought.Full Story
100 Black Men's M-Cubed Summer Camp Event Concludes
100 Black Men's M-Cubed Summer Camp Event Concludes
Friday marked the end of the ninth annual summer camp called M-cubed.Full Story
Friday marked the end of the ninth annual summer camp called M-cubed.Full Story
Albemarle Co. Police Investigating Murder-Suicide Involving Brothers
Albemarle Co. Police Investigating Murder-Suicide Involving Brothers
Albemarle County police are investigating a domestic murder-suicide that left two brothers dead.Full Story
Albemarle County police are investigating a domestic murder-suicide that left two brothers dead.Full Story