Crozet Hosts Annual Independence Day Celebration
Most Popular Videos
-
Tom Sox Shut out Covington 9-0 for 7th Straight Win
The Charlottesville Tom Sox shut out Covington 9-0 from C-Ville Weekly Ball Park Saturday night.
-
Divine Women of Destiny Holds Family Fun Day
A Charlottesville Christian organization spread a message of love and unity Saturday at its inaugural family fun day in Forest Hills Park.
-
Democracy Vineyards Celebrates July 4 with 'Birth of Democracy'
A Nelson County vineyard is starting off the Independence Day weekend with a blind test that pits “Democracy” versus “Trump.”
-
Madison Emergency Services Association Opens New Location
MESA opened its new location with a ribbon cutting Saturday.
-
NBC29 Weather Forecast Sunrise Sunday
-
VDOT: Route 29 Projects to Continue Through Weekend
A massive construction project to ease traffic along busy Route 29 north of Charlottesville will take a little longer than first thought.
-
Virginia Department of Corrections Dealing with Vacancies
The Virginia Department of Corrections is struggling with employee turnover. The department says it is having a hard time retaining officers because of the compensation.
-
100 Black Men's M-Cubed Summer Camp Event Concludes
Friday marked the end of the ninth annual summer camp called M-cubed.
-
Albemarle Co. Police Investigating Murder-Suicide Involving Brothers
Albemarle County police are investigating a domestic murder-suicide that left two brothers dead.
-
Council Candidate Plans 'Unity in the Community' Event to Counter KKK Rally
Kenneth Jackson, an independent candidate for Charlottesville City Council, plans to offer a community event to counter an upcoming controversial rally.
-