Divine Women of Destiny Holds Family Fun Day
-
100 Black Men's M-Cubed Summer Camp Event Concludes
Friday marked the end of the ninth annual summer camp called M-cubed.
-
Funeral Service for Fluvanna Co. Firefighter, Navy Sailor to be Held
Friends and family are saying goodbye to a Fluvanna County volunteer firefighter and U.S. Navy sailor who died when a cargo ship collided with the destroyer he was stationed on off the coast of Japan.
-
Council Candidate Plans 'Unity in the Community' Event to Counter KKK Rally
Kenneth Jackson, an independent candidate for Charlottesville City Council, plans to offer a community event to counter an upcoming controversial rally.
-
Hooville Lacrosse Club Helping Grow Lacrosse in Charlottesville
The assistant coaches for the UVa men's lacrosse team are sharing their knowledge this summer at the Hooville Lacrosse Club, which is a new skills camp in Charlottesville.
-
Albemarle Post 74 Tops King George Post 89 14-4
Albemarle Post 74 defeated King George Post 89 14-4 Friday night.
-
Virginia Department of Corrections Dealing with Vacancies
The Virginia Department of Corrections is struggling with employee turnover. The department says it is having a hard time retaining officers because of the compensation.
-
LoveFest in Charlottesville Celebrates 50th Anniversary of 'Summer of Love'
Love is in the air at IX Art Park in Charlottesville to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the "summer of love."
-
NBC29 Weather Forecast Sunrise Saturday
Former Bank of America Space to Undergo big Transformation in Charlottesville
Developers for Virginia Vault expect the former Bank of America building to attract a mix of technologists, designers, and social impact organizations to utilize the office space.
-
Charlottesville Mother Teaches Infant Aquatic Survival Class at ACAC
An instructor at ACAC is the only infant aquatics survival specialist in the state of Virginia, teaching infants as young as 16-months-old essential water skills.
-