100 Black Men's M-Cubed Summer Camp Event Concludes
UVA Facilities Management Hosts Second Annual Girls Day
In order to get more young women interested in construction and the building trades, the University of Virginia’s facilities management department has participants shadow facilities employees in various planned events throughout the day.
VDOT: Route 29 Projects to Continue Through Weekend
A massive construction project to ease traffic along busy Route 29 north of Charlottesville will take a little longer than first thought.
Virginia Department of Corrections Dealing with Vacancies
The Virginia Department of Corrections is struggling with employee turnover. The department says it is having a hard time retaining officers because of the compensation.
Former Bank of America Space to Undergo big Transformation in Charlottesville
Developers for Virginia Vault expect the former Bank of America building to attract a mix of technologists, designers, and social impact organizations to utilize the office space.
Hooville Lacrosse Club Helping Grow Lacrosse in Charlottesville
The assistant coaches for the UVa men's lacrosse team are sharing their knowledge this summer at the Hooville Lacrosse Club, which is a new skills camp in Charlottesville.
Tom Sox Shut Out Royals for Fifth Consecutive Win
The Tom Sox have won four games in a row for the first time in franchise history, as Charlottesville defeated Winchester 6-0 on Thursday night.
Staunton Public Library to Get New Director
After more than two decades the director of the Staunton Public Library is retiring.
Charlottesville Mother Teaches Infant Aquatic Survival Class at ACAC
An instructor at ACAC is the only infant aquatics survival specialist in the state of Virginia, teaching infants as young as 16-months-old essential water skills.
Charlottesville Attorney Speaks Out Against Arrest
Jeffrey Fogel, a former candidate for Charlottesville commonwealth's attorney, is publicly talking out about a trio of complaints he filed over his arrest.
Virginia Department of Corrections Using New Policies to Combat Opioid Abuse
The Virginia Department of Corrections has new policies to reduce opioid abuse in its facilities. More than 6,700 offenders are estimated to be abusing opioids.
