Crews Continue Expansion Projects at Preddy Creek Trails Park
UVA Facilities Management Hosts Second Annual Girls Day
In order to get more young women interested in construction and the building trades, the University of Virginia’s facilities management department has participants shadow facilities employees in various planned events throughout the day.Full Story
VDOT: Route 29 Projects to Continue Through Weekend
A massive construction project to ease traffic along busy Route 29 north of Charlottesville will take a little longer than first thought.Full Story
Tom Sox Shut Out Royals for Fifth Consecutive Win
The Tom Sox have won four games in a row for the first time in franchise history, as Charlottesville defeated Winchester 6-0 on Thursday night.Full Story
Virginia Department of Corrections Dealing with Vacancies
The Virginia Department of Corrections is struggling with employee turnover. The department says it is having a hard time retaining officers because of the compensation.Full Story
Former Bank of America Space to Undergo big Transformation in Charlottesville
Developers for Virginia Vault expect the former Bank of America building to attract a mix of technologists, designers, and social impact organizations to utilize the office space.Full Story
Staunton Public Library to Get New Director
After more than two decades the director of the Staunton Public Library is retiring.Full Story
Charlottesville Attorney Speaks Out Against Arrest
Jeffrey Fogel, a former candidate for Charlottesville commonwealth's attorney, is publicly talking out about a trio of complaints he filed over his arrest.Full Story
Virginia Department of Corrections Using New Policies to Combat Opioid Abuse
The Virginia Department of Corrections has new policies to reduce opioid abuse in its facilities. More than 6,700 offenders are estimated to be abusing opioids.Full Story
Students at Burley Middle School Attend Ninth Annual Think-Shop
Alex Zan and other organizers hosted an event called Movin’ to Greatness. The mission was to teach students how to think, listen, and strive for greatness.Full Story
Charlottesville's YMCA hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
The Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville’s McIntyre Park hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 29 with community leaders. The YMCA board chair talked about what the new facility means to the community.Full Story
