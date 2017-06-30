Health Officials: Fewer People Getting Tested for HIV in Central Virginia
VDOT: Route 29 Projects to Continue Through Weekend
A massive construction project to ease traffic along busy Route 29 north of Charlottesville will take a little longer than first thought.Full Story
Tom Sox Shut Out Royals for Fifth Consecutive Win
The Tom Sox have won four games in a row for the first time in franchise history, as Charlottesville defeated Winchester 6-0 on Thursday night.Full Story
UVA Facilities Management Hosts Second Annual Girls Day
In order to get more young women interested in construction and the building trades, the University of Virginia’s facilities management department has participants shadow facilities employees in various planned events throughout the day.Full Story
Charlottesville Attorney Speaks Out Against Arrest
Jeffrey Fogel, a former candidate for Charlottesville commonwealth's attorney, is publicly talking out about a trio of complaints he filed over his arrest.Full Story
Tourist Center Shenandoah Valley Model to Get Upgrade
A staple of the tourist center on Afton Mountain is looking fresher these days.Full Story
Charlottesville Mother Teaches Infant Aquatic Survival Class at ACAC
An instructor at ACAC is the only infant aquatics survival specialist in the state of Virginia, teaching infants as young as 16-months-old essential water skills.Full Story
Virginia to Charge for STD Services
Starting July 1, Virginia will join other states charging for services related to sexually transmitted diseases.Full Story
UVA hosts High Schoolers for Zion Cemetery Field Trip
A new summer program at the University of Virginia exposes high school students from around the U.S. to the history of slavery and its legacies.Full Story
Students at Burley Middle School Attend Ninth Annual Think-Shop
Alex Zan and other organizers hosted an event called Movin’ to Greatness. The mission was to teach students how to think, listen, and strive for greatness.Full Story
Charlottesville's YMCA hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
The Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville’s McIntyre Park hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 29 with community leaders. The YMCA board chair talked about what the new facility means to the community.Full Story
