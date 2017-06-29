VDOT: Route 29 Projects to Continue Through Weekend
VDOT: Route 29 Projects to Continue Through Weekend
A massive construction project to ease traffic along busy Route 29 north of Charlottesville will take a little longer than first thought.Full Story
Fry's Spring Beach Club Tops Boar's Head 544-520 in Jefferson Swim League
Fry's Spring Beach Club beat the Boar's Head 544-520 in the Jefferson Swim League on Wednesday night.Full Story
Buckingham Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigating Pistol Theft
The Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for four people they say are involved in the breaking and entering of Millbrook Country Store early Tuesday morning.Full Story
Charlottesville Mother Teaches Infant Aquatic Survival Class at ACAC
An instructor at ACAC is the only infant aquatics survival specialist in the state of Virginia, teaching infants as young as 16-months-old essential water skills.Full Story
UVA Facilities Management Hosts Second Annual Girls Day
In order to get more young women interested in construction and the building trades, the University of Virginia’s facilities management department has participants shadow facilities employees in various planned events throughout the day.Full Story
Charlottesville Attorney Speaks Out Against Arrest
Jeffrey Fogel, a former candidate for Charlottesville commonwealth's attorney, is publicly talking out about a trio of complaints he filed over his arrest.Full Story
Tom Sox Shut Out Royals for Fifth Consecutive Win
The Tom Sox have won four games in a row for the first time in franchise history, as Charlottesville defeated Winchester 6-0 on Thursday night.Full Story
George Huguely Interrogation Part 1
George Huguely Interrogation Part 1Part one of George Huguely's interrogation by Charlottesville police.Part one of George Huguely's interrogation by Charlottesville police.Full Story
Firefighters Stage Across Virginia to Honor Fallen Fluvanna Co. Sailor, Firefighter
Several fire departments staged across the state to honor fallen Navy sailor Dakota Rigsby, a volunteer firefighter, as he was escorted home to Fluvanna County.Full Story
Virginia to Charge for STD Services
Starting July 1, Virginia will join other states charging for services related to sexually transmitted diseases.Full Story
