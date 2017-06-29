Virginia to Charge for STD Services
Fry's Spring Beach Club Tops Boar's Head 544-520 in Jefferson Swim League
Fry's Spring Beach Club beat the Boar's Head 544-520 in the Jefferson Swim League on Wednesday night.Full Story
Charlottesville Mother Teaches Infant Aquatic Survival Class at ACAC
An instructor at ACAC is the only infant aquatics survival specialist in the state of Virginia, teaching infants as young as 16-months-old essential water skills.Full Story
Monticello Working to Recover from Cyber Attack
The historic home of President Thomas Jefferson is recovering from a cyber attack. Computer and telephone systems at Monticello have been down since early Tuesday.Full Story
Charlottesville's YMCA hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
The Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville’s McIntyre Park hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 29 with community leaders. The YMCA board chair talked about what the new facility means to the community.Full Story
Charlottesville Church Offers Service Ahead of KKK Rally
The First United Methodist Church in downtown Charlottesville offered a special communion service Wednesday ahead of a Ku Klux Klan rally planned in July.Full Story
UVA House Call: Dr. Megan Braugher on ERC at UVA Health System
The UVA Health System is pleased to introduce the Education Resource Center, conveniently located across the street from the main UVA hospital on Lee Street.Full Story
Albemarle Co. Police Investigating Murder-Suicide Involving Brothers
Albemarle County police are investigating a domestic murder-suicide that left two brothers dead.Full Story
Buckingham Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigating Pistol Theft
The Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for four people they say are involved in the breaking and entering of Millbrook Country Store early Tuesday morning.Full Story
Reason Behind Closing Staunton Fire Station Being Disputed
While the Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted to close Company 10, the reason behind the decision is being disputed by some supervisors.Full Story
Charlottesville Attorney Speaks Out Against Arrest
Jeffrey Fogel, a former candidate for Charlottesville commonwealth's attorney, is publicly talking out about a trio of complaints he filed over his arrest.Full Story
