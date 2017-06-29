Charlottesville's YMCA hold Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Fry's Spring Beach Club Tops Boar's Head 544-520 in Jefferson Swim League
Fry's Spring Beach Club Tops Boar's Head 544-520 in Jefferson Swim League
Fry's Spring Beach Club beat the Boar's Head 544-520 in the Jefferson Swim League on Wednesday night.Full Story
Fry's Spring Beach Club beat the Boar's Head 544-520 in the Jefferson Swim League on Wednesday night.Full Story
Charlottesville Mother Teaches Infant Aquatic Survival Class at ACAC
Charlottesville Mother Teaches Infant Aquatic Survival Class at ACAC
An instructor at ACAC is the only infant aquatics survival specialist in the state of Virginia, teaching infants as young as 16-months-old essential water skills.Full Story
An instructor at ACAC is the only infant aquatics survival specialist in the state of Virginia, teaching infants as young as 16-months-old essential water skills.Full Story
Monticello Working to Recover from Cyber Attack
Monticello Working to Recover from Cyber Attack
The historic home of President Thomas Jefferson is recovering from a cyber attack. Computer and telephone systems at Monticello have been down since early Tuesday.Full Story
The historic home of President Thomas Jefferson is recovering from a cyber attack. Computer and telephone systems at Monticello have been down since early Tuesday.Full Story
Charlottesville Church Offers Service Ahead of KKK Rally
Charlottesville Church Offers Service Ahead of KKK Rally
The First United Methodist Church in downtown Charlottesville offered a special communion service Wednesday ahead of a Ku Klux Klan rally planned in July.Full Story
The First United Methodist Church in downtown Charlottesville offered a special communion service Wednesday ahead of a Ku Klux Klan rally planned in July.Full Story
Buckingham Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigating Pistol Theft
Buckingham Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigating Pistol Theft
The Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for four people they say are involved in the breaking and entering of Millbrook Country Store early Tuesday morning.Full Story
The Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for four people they say are involved in the breaking and entering of Millbrook Country Store early Tuesday morning.Full Story
Albemarle Co. Police Investigating Murder-Suicide Involving Brothers
Albemarle Co. Police Investigating Murder-Suicide Involving Brothers
Albemarle County police are investigating a domestic murder-suicide that left two brothers dead.Full Story
Albemarle County police are investigating a domestic murder-suicide that left two brothers dead.Full Story
Reason Behind Closing Staunton Fire Station Being Disputed
Reason Behind Closing Staunton Fire Station Being Disputed
While the Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted to close Company 10, the reason behind the decision is being disputed by some supervisors.Full Story
While the Augusta County Board of Supervisors voted to close Company 10, the reason behind the decision is being disputed by some supervisors.Full Story
Leah Smith Qualifies for World Championships
Leah Smith Qualifies for World Championships
Leah Smith (Class of 2017) recorded a 2017 World Championships qualifying swim on Wednesday in the Phillips 66 National Championships and World Championships Trials at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, Ind.Full Story
Leah Smith (Class of 2017) recorded a 2017 World Championships qualifying swim on Wednesday in the Phillips 66 National Championships and World Championships Trials at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, Ind.Full Story
Business Forum Looks at Economic Development Along Route 29 Corridor
Business Forum Looks at Economic Development Along Route 29 Corridor
The business community in Charlottesville is taking a close look at economic development plans along the Emmett Street, Seminole Trail, U.S. Route 29 corridor.Full Story
The business community in Charlottesville is taking a close look at economic development plans along the Emmett Street, Seminole Trail, U.S. Route 29 corridor.Full Story
Virginia Department of Corrections Dealing with Vacancies
Virginia Department of Corrections Dealing with Vacancies
The Virginia Department of Corrections is struggling with employee turnover. The department says it is having a hard time retaining officers because of the compensation.Full Story
The Virginia Department of Corrections is struggling with employee turnover. The department says it is having a hard time retaining officers because of the compensation.Full Story