Reason Behind Closing Staunton Fire Station Being Disputed
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Fry's Spring Beach Club Tops Boar's Head 544-520 in Jefferson Swim League
Fry's Spring Beach Club Tops Boar's Head 544-520 in Jefferson Swim League
Fry's Spring Beach Club beat the Boar's Head 544-520 in the Jefferson Swim League on Wednesday night.Full Story
Fry's Spring Beach Club beat the Boar's Head 544-520 in the Jefferson Swim League on Wednesday night.Full Story
Charlottesville Mother Teaches Infant Aquatic Survival Class at ACAC
Charlottesville Mother Teaches Infant Aquatic Survival Class at ACAC
An instructor at ACAC is the only infant aquatics survival specialist in the state of Virginia, teaching infants as young as 16-months-old essential water skills.Full Story
An instructor at ACAC is the only infant aquatics survival specialist in the state of Virginia, teaching infants as young as 16-months-old essential water skills.Full Story
Charlottesville Church Offers Service Ahead of KKK Rally
Charlottesville Church Offers Service Ahead of KKK Rally
The First United Methodist Church in downtown Charlottesville offered a special communion service Wednesday ahead of a Ku Klux Klan rally planned in July.Full Story
The First United Methodist Church in downtown Charlottesville offered a special communion service Wednesday ahead of a Ku Klux Klan rally planned in July.Full Story
NIH Awards UVA $8.6 Million for Bid to Transform Lung Transplants
NIH Awards UVA $8.6 Million for Bid to Transform Lung Transplants
Researchers at the UVA School of Medicine have received more than $8.6 million in federal grants to support efforts that could increase the number of lungs available for transplant.Full Story
Researchers at the UVA School of Medicine have received more than $8.6 million in federal grants to support efforts that could increase the number of lungs available for transplant.Full Story
Monticello Working to Recover from Cyber Attack
Monticello Working to Recover from Cyber Attack
The historic home of President Thomas Jefferson is recovering from a cyber attack. Computer and telephone systems at Monticello have been down since early Tuesday.Full Story
The historic home of President Thomas Jefferson is recovering from a cyber attack. Computer and telephone systems at Monticello have been down since early Tuesday.Full Story
Front Royal Defeats Staunton 14-8 in Valley Baseball League
Front Royal Defeats Staunton 14-8 in Valley Baseball League
The Braves lost their fourth game in a row, as Staunton fell 14-8 at home against Front RoyalFull Story
The Braves lost their fourth game in a row, as Staunton fell 14-8 at home against Front RoyalFull Story
Leah Smith Qualifies for World Championships
Leah Smith Qualifies for World Championships
Leah Smith (Class of 2017) recorded a 2017 World Championships qualifying swim on Wednesday in the Phillips 66 National Championships and World Championships Trials at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, Ind.Full Story
Leah Smith (Class of 2017) recorded a 2017 World Championships qualifying swim on Wednesday in the Phillips 66 National Championships and World Championships Trials at the IU Natatorium in Indianapolis, Ind.Full Story
Virginia Department of Corrections Dealing with Vacancies
Virginia Department of Corrections Dealing with Vacancies
The Virginia Department of Corrections is struggling with employee turnover. The department says it is having a hard time retaining officers because of the compensation.Full Story
The Virginia Department of Corrections is struggling with employee turnover. The department says it is having a hard time retaining officers because of the compensation.Full Story
Albemarle Co. Police Investigating Murder-Suicide Involving Brothers
Albemarle Co. Police Investigating Murder-Suicide Involving Brothers
Albemarle County police are investigating a domestic murder-suicide that left two brothers dead.Full Story
Albemarle County police are investigating a domestic murder-suicide that left two brothers dead.Full Story
Updated: Charlottesville Officials Present Plans to Offset KKK Group's Rally
Updated: Charlottesville Officials Present Plans to Offset KKK Group's Rally
Charlottesville is laying out its plan to protect the community and prevent violence during a scheduled rally by the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.Full Story
Charlottesville is laying out its plan to protect the community and prevent violence during a scheduled rally by the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.Full Story