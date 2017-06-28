Quantcast

Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: Diabetes Support Group

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

If you are diagnosed with diabetes, having the support of others is an important piece of successfully managing the disease.  Sentara Martha Jefferson has a diabetes support group that meets the 2nd Wednesday of every month. There is no cost to attend and anyone is welcome to join. 

Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday

