Pre-Vet Tech Summer Camp Offers Eighth Graders Look at Being Veterinarians
Most Popular Videos
-
Buckingham Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigating Pistol Theft
The Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office is looking for four people they say are involved in the breaking and entering of Millbrook Country Store early Tuesday morning.
-
Firefighters Stage Across Virginia to Honor Fallen Fluvanna Co. Sailor, Firefighter
Several fire departments staged across the state to honor fallen Navy sailor Dakota Rigsby, a volunteer firefighter, as he was escorted home to Fluvanna County.
-
Albemarle Co. Police Investigating Murder-Suicide Involving Brothers
Albemarle County police are investigating a domestic murder-suicide that left two brothers dead.
-
Pre-Vet Tech Summer Camp Offers Eighth Graders Look at Being Veterinarians
Eighth graders in the Shenandoah Valley are getting a look at what it’s like to be veterinarians, all thanks the Blue Ridge Community College’s Learning Can be Fun summer camp.
-
Two of Three Men Involved in UVA robberies Appear in Court
Tyrel Dowell and Pendarvis Carrington, two of the three men connected to a series of armed robberies near the University of Virginia last summer appeared in Charlottesville Circuit Court.
-
VHSCA All-Star Game Highlights
VHSCA all-star game highlights.
-
Updated: Charlottesville Officials Present Plans to Offset KKK Group's Rally
Charlottesville is laying out its plan to protect the community and prevent violence during a scheduled rally by the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.
-
Andrew Abbott Passing on the Pros to Pitch at UVA
Andrew Abbott is passing on the pros to pitch at UVA.
-
Indivisible Charlottesville Protesting Proposed Healthcare Bill
Indivisible Charlottesville and other community organizations in Charlottesville are calling on Senator's Tim Kaine and Mark Warner to shut down the U.S. Senate.
-
Virginia Department of Corrections Dealing with Vacancies
The Virginia Department of Corrections is struggling with employee turnover. The department says it is having a hard time retaining officers because of the compensation.
-