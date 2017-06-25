New Report: Virginia's Landfills Added 1.3 Million Extra Tons in 2016
Albemarle Co. Police Investigating Murder-Suicide Involving Brothers
Albemarle County police are investigating a domestic murder-suicide that left two brothers dead.Full Story
Route 29 Road Projects Set to Open
Some roads that have been under construction as part of the Route 29 solutions package of projects are expected to open this week.Full Story
Shenandoah Valley Family Helping 2nd Daughter to Fight Cancer
A family in the Shenandoah Valley gives new meaning to the words heart and resilience after a second daughter of theirs was diagnosed with cancer. Click here for Kayla's GoFundMe page.Full Story
Virginia Department of Corrections Dealing with Vacancies
The Virginia Department of Corrections is struggling with employee turnover. The department says it is having a hard time retaining officers because of the compensation.Full Story
Anti-Pipeline Hikers Reach Halfway Point Along Project's Route
Anti-pipeline hikers are celebrating reaching the halfway point on their 150-mile trek across the Shenandoah Valley and central Virginia.Full Story
Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville Hosts Open House
The YMCA in Charlottesville welcomed hundreds of people for a preview of its brand new facility in McIntire Park Saturday.Full Story
Tom Sox Top Generals 3-2 in Battle for First Place
The Tom Sox beat the Generals 3-2, while Staunton fell 7-6 against New Market in the Valley Baseball League.Full Story
LoveFest in Charlottesville Celebrates 50th Anniversary of 'Summer of Love'
Love is in the air at IX Art Park in Charlottesville to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the "summer of love."Full Story
New Report: Virginia's Landfills Added 1.3 Million Extra Tons in 2016
A new report shows Virginia's landfills added an extra 1.3 million tons of solid waste in the past year, which a spokesman says is stable.Full Story
Man catches teen falling from park ride: 'It's OK to let go'
Officials: Crowd catches teenage girl falling from gondola ride at upstate New York amusement park; no serious injuries reportedFull Story
