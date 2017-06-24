Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville Hosts Open House
The YMCA in Charlottesville welcomed hundreds of people for a preview of its brand new facility in McIntire Park Saturday.
2nd Annual 'Right to Fight Suicide' Fundraiser Takes Place in Staunton
Dozens of motorcyclists took to the roads in the Shenandoah Valley Saturday to raise awareness about suicide.
Tom Sox Take Down Turks 8-1, Retake 1st Place in VBL South Division
Charlottesville now has a VBL leading 120 runs scored as well as the most hits with 172.
Virginia Department of Corrections Dealing with Vacancies
The Virginia Department of Corrections is struggling with employee turnover. The department says it is having a hard time retaining officers because of the compensation.
Historic Cargo Boats Floating Down James River in Annual Tradition
Some historic cargo boats floated down the James River as part of the 32nd annual James River Batteau Festival in Scottsville.
YMCA in Charlottesville to Host Open House Tours Before Opening
The YMCA in Charlottesville is making some final touches before it's open house this weekend.
Hitting Streak Over, Michael Wielansky Still Leading Tom Sox
Tom Sox shortstop Michael Wielansky's 14-game hitting streak ended Thursday night, but he still leads the Valley Baseball league in hits, runs, doubles, and triples.
United Way, Partners Host Relay Race to Benefit Health Care Access
More people in central Virginia will have better access to quality health care thanks to a fundraising relay in Albemarle County.
Cohousing Development to Break Ground in Crozet
A new type of housing development called co-housing will break ground on 6.2 acres of land in Crozet at the end of the summer.
Human Rights Commission: Charlottesville City Council Made Mistake Renaming Lee Park
Members of Charlottesville’s Human Rights Commission are hoping city councilors will reconsider their decision to rename Lee Park to Emancipation Park as the name was not on a list of names submitted by the community.
