Quantcast

Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: How to Avoid Sickness During Summer Travel

Posted: Updated:
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

No one likes to be sick on vacation, but illness can happen when you are away from home. Despite the fact that sometimes you will get sick, there are things you can do to try to prevent illness.

Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday

Do you have health questions? Get the answers every Monday morning from the experts in our feature: Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.

Jenn Downs will meet with the experts of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and ask them your questions. You’ll see and hear the answers during NBC29 News at Sunrise every Monday morning.

To submit your questions, email them to healthquestions@nbc29.com. Then, tune in every Monday morning during NBC29 News at Sunrise for Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.