Noon Weather Forecast

Charlottesville-Raised Trio Set to Open New Brewery
Three friends born and raised in Charlottesville are getting ready to open a new brewery in Albemarle County.
Tuesday's High School Highlights
Tuesday's high school highlights.
Sam Brunelle Gets Tryout with U16 US National Team
Sam Brunelle gets a tryout with the USA Under-16 women's basketball team.
Interfaith Group Advocates for Affordable Senior Living at Assembly
Tuesday night, 1,000 in Charlottesville committed themselves to helping senior citizens afford housing. The massive group was part of the interfaith IMPACT organization.
Chip Kelly Attends UVA Football Practice
Chip Kelly attends UVA football practice.
Riverdance in Charlottesville Gives NBC29 Behind the Scenes Look
Watch NBC29 got a special behind-the-scenes look at Riverdance on Tuesday.
Man Accused of Attempting to Kill Deputy Appears in Louisa Co. Court
The man accused of attempting to kill a sheriff's deputy back in December appeared in a Louisa County court room Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.
Augusta County Sheriff's Deputy Recovering After Crashing Cruiser
A deputy with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office has again crashed a police cruiser. Deputy Joe Sholes is recovering from minor injuries.
Charlottesville Pharmacy Closing Shop After 60 Years
Out with the old and in with the new. Meadowbrook Pharmacy, a Charlottesville staple that has worked to keep people healthy for 60 years, is closing up shop.
UVA: New Technique Will Help in Search for New Cancer Treatments
A new technique developed at the UVA School of Medicine may let a single cancer research lab do the work of dozens, accelerating the search for new treatments and cures.
