Journalist Who Reported on Va. Tech Shooting Speaks in Albe. Co.
Baker-Butler Teachers Introducing 'Design-Thinking' Problem Solving
An Albemarle County elementary school wants to become a national leader in learning that uses principles from the business world.Full Story
Group Protests Landmark Hotel Incentives
A Charlottesville man running for City Council staged a small protest outside the former Landmark Hotel Monday, arguing that the current councilors are too close to big business.Full Story
Middle Schoolers, UVA Group Build Dog Houses for Puppies in Need
Animals left outside will have shelter thanks to a program that's building boys into men in Charlottesville.Full Story
UVA Gives Exclusive Look at Rotunda's Construction Process
Monday afternoon, the University of Virginia offered an insider's look of the Rotunda's construction and renovation process.Full Story
Nonprofit Provides Funds for Security Blinds in Greene Co. Schools
Schools in Greene County will be safer in the event of an active shooter situation after the Greene County Public Safety Foundation donated money so that security blinds can be installed in every school in the county.Full Story
Public Weighs in on Waynesboro's Considered Tax Increase
A tax increase is on the table in Waynesboro, and city councilors want to hear from you before they vote.Full Story
UVA's Jimmy Stanger Wins ACC Golf Individual Championship
UVA's Jimmy Stanger wins the ACC golf championship.Full Story
Thomas Jefferson's Law School Books Going Online
Thomas Jefferson's collection of law books for the University of Virginia is going online.Full Story
UVA Football Must Improve its Rushing Attack
UVA football must find a way to replace Smoke Mizzell.Full Story
Chris Long Returns to Charlottesville to Host Fundraiser for His Charity
NFL star and Philadelphia Eagle Chris Long was in Charlottesville Friday night to host a fundraiser and raise money for his Waterboys charity. Waterboys brings clean drinking water to people in East Africa.Full Story
