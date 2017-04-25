Three Charlottesville Friends Getting Ready to Open Reason Beer
Most Popular Videos
-
UVA Gives Exclusive Look at Rotunda's Construction Process
Monday afternoon, the University of Virginia offered an insider's look of the Rotunda's construction and renovation process.
-
Middle Schoolers, UVA Group Build Dog Houses for Puppies in Need
Animals left outside will have shelter thanks to a program that's building boys into men in Charlottesville.
-
Group Protests Landmark Hotel Incentives
A Charlottesville man running for City Council staged a small protest outside the former Landmark Hotel Monday, arguing that the current councilors are too close to big business.
-
Baker-Butler Teachers Introducing 'Design-Thinking' Problem Solving
An Albemarle County elementary school wants to become a national leader in learning that uses principles from the business world.
-
Nonprofit Provides Funds for Security Blinds in Greene Co. Schools
Schools in Greene County will be safer in the event of an active shooter situation after the Greene County Public Safety Foundation donated money so that security blinds can be installed in every school in the county.
-
Thomas Jefferson's Law School Books Going Online
Thomas Jefferson's collection of law books for the University of Virginia is going online.
-
Chris Long Returns to Charlottesville to Host Fundraiser for His Charity
NFL star and Philadelphia Eagle Chris Long was in Charlottesville Friday night to host a fundraiser and raise money for his Waterboys charity. Waterboys brings clean drinking water to people in East Africa.
-
Public Weighs in on Waynesboro's Considered Tax Increase
A tax increase is on the table in Waynesboro, and city councilors want to hear from you before they vote.
-
Mary Baldwin University Invites Alumni for 175th Anniversary
Mary Baldwin University is celebrating 175 years of graduates this weekend by inviting them back "home" to the campus in Staunton, with classes from the 1960s up until last year’s attending.
-
Virginia Group Continuing to Raise Gerrymandering Awareness
The issue of redrawing legislative districts doesn't come up until 2021, but one group says its important the fight starts now.
-