Charlottesville-Raised Trio Set to Open New Brewery
-
Group Protests Landmark Hotel Incentives
A Charlottesville man running for City Council staged a small protest outside the former Landmark Hotel Monday, arguing that the current councilors are too close to big business.
-
Baker-Butler Teachers Introducing 'Design-Thinking' Problem Solving
An Albemarle County elementary school wants to become a national leader in learning that uses principles from the business world.
-
Middle Schoolers, UVA Group Build Dog Houses for Puppies in Need
Animals left outside will have shelter thanks to a program that's building boys into men in Charlottesville.
-
UVA Gives Exclusive Look at Rotunda's Construction Process
Monday afternoon, the University of Virginia offered an insider's look of the Rotunda's construction and renovation process.
-
Augusta County Family Settles into New Home Won in Contest
An Augusta County family got to see their new home Tuesday that they won in a contest from Nexus Services.
-
Nonprofit Provides Funds for Security Blinds in Greene Co. Schools
Schools in Greene County will be safer in the event of an active shooter situation after the Greene County Public Safety Foundation donated money so that security blinds can be installed in every school in the county.
-
UVA Football Must Improve its Rushing Attack
UVA football must find a way to replace Smoke Mizzell.
-
Public Weighs in on Waynesboro's Considered Tax Increase
A tax increase is on the table in Waynesboro, and city councilors want to hear from you before they vote.
-
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 4-25-2017
-
Groups at UVA Host Discussion on ‘Environmental Racism’
A group of University of Virginia students and community members discussed the idea of "environmental racism" at an event there.
-