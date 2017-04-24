Baker-Butler Teachers Introducing 'Design-Thinking' Problem Solving
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Middle Schoolers, UVA Group Build Dog Houses for Puppies in Need
Middle Schoolers, UVA Group Build Dog Houses for Puppies in Need
Animals left outside will have shelter thanks to a program that's building boys into men in Charlottesville.Full Story
Animals left outside will have shelter thanks to a program that's building boys into men in Charlottesville.Full Story
DuPont Settlement Causing Controversy with Waynesboro Officials
DuPont Settlement Causing Controversy with Waynesboro Officials
The city of Waynesboro is getting stiffed in the final plan to improve the South River after decades of mercury contamination from the DuPont factory.Full Story
The city of Waynesboro is getting stiffed in the final plan to improve the South River after decades of mercury contamination from the DuPont factory.Full Story
Fluvanna County Fire Officials Clear Up Concerns About Response Times
Fluvanna County Fire Officials Clear Up Concerns About Response Times
After numbers suggest response times for Fluvanna County may be slow, the fire department is clearing up the concerns.Full Story
After numbers suggest response times for Fluvanna County may be slow, the fire department is clearing up the concerns.Full Story
Charlottesville Holds 68th Annual Dogwood Parade
Charlottesville Holds 68th Annual Dogwood Parade
The 68th Charlottesville Dogwood Grand Parade marched through downtown Saturday in celebration of the month-long Dogwood Festival.Full Story
The 68th Charlottesville Dogwood Grand Parade marched through downtown Saturday in celebration of the month-long Dogwood Festival.Full Story
DMV Computer Glitch Reinstates Thousands of Suspended Licenses
DMV Computer Glitch Reinstates Thousands of Suspended Licenses
Due to a glitch at the Department of Motor Vehicles, some Virginia drivers got letters telling them their license was no longer suspended and they could drive again.Full Story
Due to a glitch at the Department of Motor Vehicles, some Virginia drivers got letters telling them their license was no longer suspended and they could drive again.Full Story
Jimmy Stanger Wins ACC Golf Championship
Jimmy Stanger Wins ACC Golf Championship
Virginia senior Jimmy Stanger (Tampa, Fla.) won the ACC men’s golf individual championship in dramatic fashion Saturday at the Musgrove Mill Golf Club in Clinton, S.C.Full Story
Virginia senior Jimmy Stanger (Tampa, Fla.) won the ACC men’s golf individual championship in dramatic fashion Saturday at the Musgrove Mill Golf Club in Clinton, S.C.Full Story
Augusta County Family Settles into New Home Won in Contest
Augusta County Family Settles into New Home Won in Contest
An Augusta County family got to see their new home Tuesday that they won in a contest from Nexus Services.Full Story
An Augusta County family got to see their new home Tuesday that they won in a contest from Nexus Services.Full Story
JAUNT Bus Drivers Compete in “Roadeo” to Test Skills
JAUNT Bus Drivers Compete in “Roadeo” to Test Skills
Bus drivers in central Virginia tested their street skills Saturday in a one-of-a-kind "Roadeo."Full Story
Bus drivers in central Virginia tested their street skills Saturday in a one-of-a-kind "Roadeo."Full Story
Staunton's Shakespeare Center Launches Playwriting Competition
Staunton's Shakespeare Center Launches Playwriting Competition
The American Shakespeare Center in Staunton is launching an international playwriting competition. ASC will pick two plays a year for the next 20 years.Full Story
The American Shakespeare Center in Staunton is launching an international playwriting competition. ASC will pick two plays a year for the next 20 years.Full Story
Baker-Butler Teachers Introducing 'Design-Thinking' Problem Solving
Baker-Butler Teachers Introducing 'Design-Thinking' Problem Solving
An Albemarle County elementary school wants to become a national leader in learning that uses principles from the business world.Full Story
An Albemarle County elementary school wants to become a national leader in learning that uses principles from the business world.Full Story