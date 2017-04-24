DMV Computer Glitch Reinstates Thousands of Suspended Licenses
Middle Schoolers, UVA Group Build Dog Houses for Puppies in Need
Animals left outside will have shelter thanks to a program that's building boys into men in Charlottesville.Full Story
DuPont Settlement Causing Controversy with Waynesboro Officials
The city of Waynesboro is getting stiffed in the final plan to improve the South River after decades of mercury contamination from the DuPont factory.Full Story
Fluvanna County Fire Officials Clear Up Concerns About Response Times
After numbers suggest response times for Fluvanna County may be slow, the fire department is clearing up the concerns.Full Story
Augusta County Family Settles into New Home Won in Contest
An Augusta County family got to see their new home Tuesday that they won in a contest from Nexus Services.Full Story
Charlottesville Holds 68th Annual Dogwood Parade
The 68th Charlottesville Dogwood Grand Parade marched through downtown Saturday in celebration of the month-long Dogwood Festival.Full Story
JAUNT Bus Drivers Compete in “Roadeo” to Test Skills
Bus drivers in central Virginia tested their street skills Saturday in a one-of-a-kind "Roadeo."Full Story
People Organize Charlottesville 'March for Science' at IX Art Park
A little rain couldn't stop a crowd of hundreds from filling the IX Art Park in Charlottesville to send a message to Washington, D.C., about the importance of supporting science.Full Story
Jimmy Stanger Wins ACC Golf Championship
Virginia senior Jimmy Stanger (Tampa, Fla.) won the ACC men’s golf individual championship in dramatic fashion Saturday at the Musgrove Mill Golf Club in Clinton, S.C.Full Story
Holocaust Kovno Ghetto Survivor Shares Story at UVA
A Holocaust survivor is urging people in Charlottesville to help him prevent history from repeating itself, especially with a rise in anti-Semitic activity across the country.Full Story
CvilleREA Launches at Tom Tom Founder’s Festival
The Charlottesville Renewable Energy Alliance, a new coalition composed of eight central Virginia renewable energy companies, launched this week at the Tom Tom Founder’s Festival.Full Story
