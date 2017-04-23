JAUNT Bus Drivers Compete in “Roadeo” to Test Skills
People Organize Charlottesville 'March for Science' at IX Art Park
A little rain couldn't stop a crowd of hundreds from filling the IX Art Park in Charlottesville to send a message to Washington, D.C., about the importance of supporting science.
Albemarle High School Students Using Mapping to Solve Problems
Students at Albemarle High School are going beyond the walls of the classroom and using geographic information systems, or GIS, to solve real world problems.
Chris Long Returns to Charlottesville to Host Fundraiser for His Charity
NFL star and Philadelphia Eagle Chris Long was in Charlottesville Friday night to host a fundraiser and raise money for his Waterboys charity. Waterboys brings clean drinking water to people in East Africa.
Augusta County Family Settles into New Home Won in Contest
An Augusta County family got to see their new home Tuesday that they won in a contest from Nexus Services.
#11 UVA Baseball Shuts Out Notre Dame 9-0, Wins Series
Recording its third shutout of the year, Virginia earned its third straight ACC series win and improved to 13-3 in the month of April.
25th District Democratic Candidate Angela Lynn Hosts Town Hall
An Albemarle County woman who's running for the 25th District House of Delegates seat says she's ready for a competitive race against longtime Republican Delegate Steve Landes.
Fishburne Military School Hosts 'Hero Dogs' Fundraiser for Veterans
Fishburne Military School in Waynesboro is raising money for an organization that helps veterans suffering with physical, emotional and mental challenges after war.
Mary Baldwin University Invites Alumni for 175th Anniversary
Mary Baldwin University is celebrating 175 years of graduates this weekend by inviting them back "home" to the campus in Staunton, with classes from the 1960s up until last year’s attending.
UVa Track and Field Concludes 6th Annual Virginia Challenge
The 6th annual Virginia Challenge concluded Saturday night at Lannigan Field.
Jimmy Stanger Wins ACC Golf Championship
Virginia senior Jimmy Stanger (Tampa, Fla.) won the ACC men’s golf individual championship in dramatic fashion Saturday at the Musgrove Mill Golf Club in Clinton, S.C.
