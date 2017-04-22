25th District Democratic Candidate Angela Lynn Hosts Town Hall
Most Popular Videos
-
Chris Long Returns to Charlottesville to Host Fundraiser for His Charity
NFL star and Philadelphia Eagle Chris Long was in Charlottesville Friday night to host a fundraiser and raise money for his Waterboys charity. Waterboys brings clean drinking water to people in East Africa.
-
People Organize Charlottesville 'March for Science' at IX Art Park
A little rain couldn't stop a crowd of hundreds from filling the IX Art Park in Charlottesville to send a message to Washington, D.C., about the importance of supporting science.
-
UVA House Call: Dr. Ken Brayman on Robotics at the Transplant Center
Division Chief of Transplant Surgery at UVA Health Systems talks about how robotics is being incorporated into surgery at the UVA Transplant Center.
-
State Native American Tribes Gather at UVA for 'Pow wow' Event
Native American tribes from across the commonwealth came to the University of Virginia Saturday to celebrate heritage.
-
Augusta County Family Settles into New Home Won in Contest
An Augusta County family got to see their new home Tuesday that they won in a contest from Nexus Services.
-
Woman Injured in Motorcycle Accident in Staunton
In Staunton a woman was seriously injured Thursday night in a motorcycle crash.
-
#12 UVa Baseball Beats Hokies 3-2 on Haseley's 10th Inning Home Run
Adam Haseley hit a solo home run in the 10th inning, and the #12 Virginia baseball team beat Virginia Tech 3-2 in Game Two of their series in Blacksburg on Friday night.
-
UVa Softball Earns ACC Series Win against Georgia Tech on Senior Day
Danni Ingraham hit a three-run home run in the 5th inning to give UVa the lead, and the Virginia softball team beat Georgia Tech 4-2 on Senior Day.
-
Welcome Neighbor Signs Appear in Central Virginia Yards
Signs spreading messages of tolerance and welcome are showing up in yards across central Virginia.
-
Week-Long Festival Brings Hip-Hop to Charlottesville
The Nine Pillars Hip Hop Festival kicked off Monday night in Charlottesville and will run through Sunday.
-