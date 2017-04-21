Community Offers Input as UVA Continues Search for Next President
Thursday's High School Sports Scores & Highlights
Check out Thursday's high school sports scores & highlights.Full Story
First Day of Trial Underway for Couple Accused of Stealing, Killing Pig
The first day of trial for two people accused of inhumanly killing a pig is now underway at Albemarle Circuit Court in downtown Charlottesville.Full Story
Charlottesville Police Investigate Incident Around Friendship Court
Charlottesville police officers are investigating an incident that occurred around the Friendship Court neighborhood.Full Story
Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Candidates Face Off in Debate
Jeff Fogel and Joe Platania, two candidates vying to be Charlottesville’s next commonwealth’s attorney, faced off in a debate Thursday night. Both candidates are running on the Democratic ticket.Full Story
Waynesboro Bridge Nearing Completion
Traffic around Waynesboro may be getting better sooner than later. VDOT says the new South River Bridge will likely be open within the next two months.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 6:30AM 04-20-2017
Waynesboro Holding South River Fly Fishing Expo Over Weekend
The South River Fly Fishing Expo will be held in Waynesboro Saturday and Sunday at Constitution Park.Full Story
Augusta County Family Settles into New Home Won in Contest
An Augusta County family got to see their new home Tuesday that they won in a contest from Nexus Services.Full Story
Strong Competition Expected at Virginia Challenge
Olympians and National Champions will be among the 1,200 track & field competitors at the 6th annual Virginia Challenge this weekend.Full Story
Stuarts Draft Boy Hits Car
A Stuarts Draft boy is at Augusta Health after police say he ran into a moving car while riding his bike Tuesday night.Full Story
