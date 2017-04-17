Quantcast

Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What are Advance Directives and Why Are They Important?

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Our focus this week is on advance care planning and the importance of making your wishes known to your loved ones in there ever came a time where you couldn't make healthcare decisions for yourself.

Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday

Do you have health questions? Get the answers every Monday morning from the experts in our feature: Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.

Jenn Downs will meet with the experts of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and ask them your questions. You’ll see and hear the answers during NBC29 News at Sunrise every Monday morning.

To submit your questions, email them to healthquestions@nbc29.com. Then, tune in every Monday morning during NBC29 News at Sunrise for Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.