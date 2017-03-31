Quantcast

Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is the Role of a Cancer Center Social Worker?

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

Every patient facing a cancer diagnosis at Sentara Martha Jefferson is offered the chance to meet with a social worker to talk about any distress they may be feeling. Social workers listen and assess the situation, then develop a plan of care the patient is comfortable with.

Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday

Do you have health questions? Get the answers every Monday morning from the experts in our feature: Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.

Jenn Downs will meet with the experts of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and ask them your questions. You’ll see and hear the answers during NBC29 News at Sunrise every Monday morning.

To submit your questions, email them to healthquestions@nbc29.com. Then, tune in every Monday morning during NBC29 News at Sunrise for Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.