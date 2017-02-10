Quantcast

Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is the Special Care Nursery?

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

A special care nursery at Sentara Martha Jefferson is all set up to accommodate babies who may need a little extra attention after birth.  It’s located next to the regular nursery, but has seven beds dedicated for babies who need some added TLC.

