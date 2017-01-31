Airflow "They Got Game" Players of the Week Jan. 30, 2017
Stuarts Draft Senior Prepares for Last Market Animal Show
Stuarts Draft senior Mikayla Liptrap is set to present the livestock she’s raised at this year’s Market Animal show in Augusta County.Full Story
Major League Call Up: UVa's Baad Ready to Become MLB Scout
Virginia senior softball player Kinza Baad will be one of just a few women to ever become a Major League Baseball scout, as Baad is set to join the Pittsburgh Pirates organization after graduation.Full Story
Shops at Stonefield Hosting Farmers Market
The Shops at Stonefield is joining the farmer's market scene. The green space across from the movie theater will be hosting what representatives are calling a "luxury farmer's market."Full Story
George Huguely Interrogation Tape Part 3
George Huguely Interrogation Part 1
Update: Judge Issues Temporary Injunction to Halt Lee Statue Removal
A Charlottesville judge says a Confederate statue cannot be touched, for now, after issuing a temporary injunction to halt the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue.Full Story
Venable Elementary School Turns Classroom into Zoo
After spending months studying an animal of their choice, third graders at Venable Elementary School are turning their classroom into a zoo to show off their research projects.Full Story
Yancey Elementary School Principal Leaving
Yancey Elementary School Principal Craig Dommer is leaving his position at Yancey to be the assistant principal at Henley Middle School. Dommer has been Yancey’s principal since 2012.Full Story
