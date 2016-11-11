Quantcast

Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: What is the Role of a Nurse Practitioner in the Hospital?

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

This week marks National Nurse Practitioner week, so we are celebrating alongside of caregivers at Sentara Martha Jefferson. Nurse practitioners are all trained at a masters level and fall between physicians and nurses in terms of the scope of the care they can provide.

Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday

Do you have health questions? Get the answers every Monday morning from the experts in our feature: Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.

Jenn Downs will meet with the experts of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and ask them your questions. You’ll see and hear the answers during NBC29 News at Sunrise every Monday morning.

To submit your questions, email them to healthquestions@nbc29.com. Then, tune in every Monday morning during NBC29 News at Sunrise for Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.