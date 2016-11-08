Justin Armwood Named Falcon Club Player of the Week
Most Popular VideosMost Popular VideosMore>>
Albemarle Co. Police Investigating Murder-Suicide Involving Brothers
Albemarle Co. Police Investigating Murder-Suicide Involving Brothers
Albemarle County police are investigating a domestic murder-suicide that left two brothers dead.Full Story
Albemarle County police are investigating a domestic murder-suicide that left two brothers dead.Full Story
VHSCA All-Star Game Highlights
VHSCA All-Star Game Highlights
VHSCA all-star game highlights.Full Story
VHSCA all-star game highlights.Full Story
Kids in Albemarle Work with Robotics
Kids in Albemarle Work with Robotics
Western Albemarle High School students hosted a stem-based program for "at-risk" students.Full Story
Western Albemarle High School students hosted a stem-based program for "at-risk" students.Full Story
Virginia Department of Corrections Dealing with Vacancies
Virginia Department of Corrections Dealing with Vacancies
The Virginia Department of Corrections is struggling with employee turnover. The department says it is having a hard time retaining officers because of the compensation.Full Story
The Virginia Department of Corrections is struggling with employee turnover. The department says it is having a hard time retaining officers because of the compensation.Full Story
Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville Hosts Open House
Brooks Family YMCA in Charlottesville Hosts Open House
The YMCA in Charlottesville welcomed hundreds of people for a preview of its brand new facility in McIntire Park Saturday.Full Story
The YMCA in Charlottesville welcomed hundreds of people for a preview of its brand new facility in McIntire Park Saturday.Full Story
NBC29 Weather Forecast 10pm Monday
NBC29 Weather Forecast 10pm Monday
Charlottesville Restaurant Starting Downtown Mall's First Brewery
Charlottesville Restaurant Starting Downtown Mall's First Brewery
Tuesday, a Charlottesville restaurant began a renovation that will make it the Downtown Mall's first ever brewery.Full Story
Tuesday, a Charlottesville restaurant began a renovation that will make it the Downtown Mall's first ever brewery.Full Story
Sexual Assault: What is the Real Cost to Victims and Society?
Sexual Assault: What is the Real Cost to Victims and Society?
The Department of Justice says hundreds-of-thousands of sexual assault cases go unreported or are not prosecuted each year. NBC29 looked into the cost of prosecuting these cases for both the victim and society.Full Story
The Department of Justice says hundreds-of-thousands of sexual assault cases go unreported or are not prosecuted each year. NBC29 looked into the cost of prosecuting these cases for both the victim and society.Full Story