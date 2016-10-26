Quantcast

Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday: 3D Breast Biopsy Technology

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -

3D mammography, or tomosynthesis, is a fairly new technology that gives doctors a better view of potential breast cancers during annual screening mammograms. Now, thanks to 3D breast biopsy technology, if there is something that needs investigated further, additionally imaging is not needed.

Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday

Do you have health questions? Get the answers every Monday morning from the experts in our feature: Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.

Jenn Downs will meet with the experts of Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital and ask them your questions. You’ll see and hear the answers during NBC29 News at Sunrise every Monday morning.

To submit your questions, email them to healthquestions@nbc29.com. Then, tune in every Monday morning during NBC29 News at Sunrise for Sentara Martha Jefferson Monday.