A German grocery chain bound for Albemarle County has backed out of plans to build three stores in North Carolina.
Charlottesville police are inviting everyone in the community to come out for "Ice Cream with a Cop".
According to a report from the USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service, Virginia farmers are expect to harvest 11 million bushels of winter wheat during 2018.
The megaphone primary voters handed to Corey Stewart has Republicans quietly worried, and Democrats openly hopeful.
People gathered at the Northside Library in Albemarle County for a special event paying tribute to Vietnam War veterans.
The Virginia Department of Transportation is looking to improve the Interstate 81 corridor, and it kicked off this conversation in Augusta County on Wednesday, June 13.
The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors met on Wednesday, June 13, to look at potential changes to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
Albemarle County's crime report for 2017 has now been released to the public.
We now have a better idea of what the public wants to see when it comes to changing zoning restrictions in rural areas of Albemarle County.
A game night at Charlottesville's Boylan Heights is helping to raise money for a unique short film.
Sixteen of the eighteen teams in the Jefferson Swim League dove into the pool to begin the league's 52nd season of competition on Wednesday night, including Farmington Country Club and the Boar's Head Sports Club
Teaira Skinner developed her boxing skills while sparring against guys at the Crow Recreation Center, and the 17-year-old recently became the first female Golden Gloves winner in the history of Charlottesville boxing.
Virginia outfielder Jake McCarthy has agreed to terms with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Derek Domecq has thrown the most strike outs, made the most starts, pitched the most innings, made the most mound appearances and notched the most elimination game wins ever at Western Albemarle.
Wielansky was drafted in the 18th round of the MLB draft last week by the World Series champion, Houston Astros.
Here are some of Saturday's state championship scores. Highlights on NBC29 news at 11.
It marked the fourth time in program history that Virginia had six draftees in the first 15 rounds.
Abbott boasted a 3.18 ERA and struck out 78 batters in 51 innings pitched.
High school sports playoff scores and highlights from across Central Virginia on Tuesday, June 5th.
The five UVa selections through the first 10 rounds are tied with Florida State for the most in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Staff members at the UVA Medical Center are under fire for allegedly administering medical tests without consent on a patient who had attempted to take her own life.
Seven people were arrested Friday while marching in opposition of the guilty verdict for a counterprotester during the Unite the Right rally last August.
A lawsuit stemming from a nonviolent incident in Charlottesville on August 12, 2017 is now settled. Morgan Hopkins was arrested after taking her shirt off while she was on the Downtown Mall.
U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner (D-VA) joined top Senate Democrats in sending a letter to President Trump outlining conditions for lifting sanctions as part of any deal with North Korea.
The Legal Aid Justice Center is celebrating a bill that will dramatically reduce the number of students being suspended in Virginia schools.Full Story
The Legal Aid Justice Center is celebrating a bill that will dramatically reduce the number of students being suspended in Virginia schools.