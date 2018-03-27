August 11, 2017: Torch Lit Rally Held at UVA RotundaMore>>
Religious Leaders Prepare for the Unite the Right Rally
Religious leaders brace for the anticipated Unite the Right rally.
Anticipated Legal Issues Ahead of Expected Unite the Right Rally
The Unite the Right rally, like any protest, has the potential for participants to encounter legal problems.
Albemarle County Police Respond to Incident Involving Members of the Alt-Right at Walmart
The Albemarle County Police Department is looking into an incident involving alt-right members at the Walmart parking lot on Friday, August 11.
Police Break up Torch-Lit Gathering of Unite the Right Supporters at UVA's Rotunda
Several hundred Unite the Right rally supporters gathered at the University of Virginia Friday night for a torch-lit rally. When they got to the Jefferson statue they were met by counter protesters.
Virginia National Guard on Standby for Unite the Right Rally
The Virginia National Guard is on standby, and will be following the lead of Charlottesville police for Saturday's Unite the Right rally.
Judge Grants Injunction, Jason Kessler Can Have Unite the Right Rally at Emancipation Park
A judge has granted a temporary injunction for Jason Kessler allowing him to have his Unite the Right rally in Emancipation Park.
