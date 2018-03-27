August 2017: Confederate Statues CoveredMore>>
Charlottesville Removes Tarps Covering Lee, Jackson Statues
Charlottesville has removed the tarps covering two statues. Crews with the city removed the "mourning shrouds" off the statue of Lee and "Stonewall" Jackson early Wednesday.Full Story
Update: Judge Calls for Tarps Over Charlottesville Statues to be Removed
A judge says tarps covering Charlottesville's statues of Robert E. Lee and Thomas Johnathan “Stonewall” Jackson must be removed within 15 days of a court order being filed.Full Story
Richmond Man Charged in Connection to Justice Park Incident
A Richmond man who is accused of removing the tarps covering statues in downtown Charlottesville is facing another charge.Full Story
CPD Charge Richmond Man with Trespassing in Connection to Tarp Removals
Charlottesville police have arrested and charged a Richmond man in connection to the recent removal of the tarps covering both the Lee and Jackson statues.Full Story
Shrouds Removed From Confederate Statues Overnight
Charlottesville police are investigating who removed the shrouds from the Confederate statues overnight on Saturday, February 3. City crews put the black shrouds back up on Sunday, February 4.Full Story
Man Accused of Vandalism within Emancipation Park Appears in Court
Brian R. Lambert appeared in Charlottesville General District Court Thursday. He is accused of vandalizing the fence around the Lee statue, being drunk in public, and other charges.Full Story
Group Calls for City to Pay Fine for Tarps Covering Statues
The legal battle continues over two Confederate statues in a pair of Charlottesville downtown parks. The same group that’s fighting to keep those statues downtown is calling on a judge to force the city to remove the tarps covering them.Full Story
Police Charge Man in Connection to Vandalism in Emancipation Park
Brian Roland Lambert is facing several charges after police say he vandalized fencing in Charlottesville's Emancipation Park.Full Story
Charlottesville Judge Rules Confederate Statue Shrouds Remain
A judge has ruled the black shrouds covering the statues of Robert E. Lee and Thomas Johnathan “Stonewall” Jackson in downtown Charlottesville will remain.Full Story
New Measure Seeks to Stop Removal of Tarps Over Charlottesville Statues
Charlottesville is taking new steps to try to prevent people from removing tarps over the statues of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and "Stonewall" Jackson.Full Story
Charlottesville's Statues of Lee and Jackson Again Go Under Covers
Tarps are again going over Charlottesville's two statues of Confederate generals. Crews began to shroud the statues of "Stonewall" Jackson and Robert E. Lee Monday afternoon.Full Story
Shrouds Removed from Both Confederate Statues in Charlottesville
Two controversial statues of confederate generals in Charlottesville lost their tarps on September 16.Full Story
Tarp Over Charlottesville's Lee Statue Vandalized Again
The tarp covering the statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee in downtown Charlottesville has been vandalized yet again.Full Story
Unknown Person Removes Black Tarp from Robert E. Lee Statue in Charlottesville
A tarp that covered the statue of confederate General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville’s Emancipation Park has been removed by an unknown person.Full Story
Another New Tarp Placed Over Lee Statue in Emancipation Park
A tarp is once again covering the Lee statue in Charlottesville. Crews were in Emancipation Park Monday to put a new tarp over the statue after a tarp was taken down Sunday.Full Story
Crews Cover Charlottesville's Confederate Statues
Statues of Confederate generals in downtown Charlottesville are now hidden under dark tarps.Full Story
