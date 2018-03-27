Investigation into Handling of RalliesMore>>
Preliminary Report Blames Charlottesville for Civil Unrest from Unite the Right Rally
Preliminary Report Blames Charlottesville for Civil Unrest from Unite the Right Rally
A preliminary action report is blaming Charlottesville for the civil unrest that occurred in the city on August 12.Full Story
A preliminary action report is blaming Charlottesville for the civil unrest that occurred in the city on August 12.Full Story
Task Force Says Some Officers on Aug. 12. Did Not Know How to Handle Situation
Task Force Says Some Officers on Aug. 12. Did Not Know How to Handle Situation
New information is coming out of the task force looking into how Charlottesville prepared for the infamous Unite the Right rally events on August 12.Full Story
New information is coming out of the task force looking into how Charlottesville prepared for the infamous Unite the Right rally events on August 12.Full Story
Charlottesville Hires Legal Teams to Deal With Controversial Rallies
Charlottesville Hires Legal Teams to Deal With Controversial Rallies
Charlottesville is spending thousands of dollars on legal teams in connection to rallies held by white supremacist, "alt-right" supporters and members.Full Story
Charlottesville is spending thousands of dollars on legal teams in connection to rallies held by white supremacist, "alt-right" supporters and members.Full Story
Report Recommends Strategies for UVA Following Aug. 11 March, Rally
Report Recommends Strategies for UVA Following Aug. 11 March, Rally
The University of Virginia says a review over a torch-light march and rally back on August 11 is complete.Full Story
The University of Virginia says a review over a torch-light march and rally back on August 11 is complete.Full Story
Emails from Officials Offer New Details on Events Connected to Aug. 12
Emails from Officials Offer New Details on Events Connected to Aug. 12
The Daily Progress uncovered dozens of email documents that reveal information leading up to the violence that unfolded in Charlottesville last month.Full Story
The Daily Progress uncovered dozens of email documents that reveal information leading up to the violence that unfolded in Charlottesville last month.Full Story
City Council Adopts 2 Bills in Response to Summer Events
City Council Adopts 2 Bills in Response to Summer Events
Charlottesville City Council is figuring out what things it wants to change following the violence that occurred on August 12. One of Council’s recommendations would look to restrict weapons in public spaces.Full Story
Charlottesville City Council is figuring out what things it wants to change following the violence that occurred on August 12. One of Council’s recommendations would look to restrict weapons in public spaces.Full Story
Charlottesville City Councilor Launches August 12 Events Website
Charlottesville City Councilor Launches August 12 Events Website
Charlottesville City Councilor Bob Fenwick is taking it upon himself to help people understand the events that played out at the Unite the Right rally on August 12 with a website about the day.Full Story
Charlottesville City Councilor Bob Fenwick is taking it upon himself to help people understand the events that played out at the Unite the Right rally on August 12 with a website about the day.Full Story
Leader of Charlottesville Review Seeks Access to Records
Leader of Charlottesville Review Seeks Access to Records
An agreement is in the works to help the former federal prosecutor tasked with reviewing a trio of white supremacy events in Charlottesville over the summer.Full Story
An agreement is in the works to help the former federal prosecutor tasked with reviewing a trio of white supremacy events in Charlottesville over the summer.Full Story
Charlottesville Releases Statement, Creates Task Force in Response to Rally
Charlottesville Releases Statement, Creates Task Force in Response to Rally
At approximately 7:40 p.m. last night, Mr. Richard Spencer and a group or approximately 40 people held an unannounced tiki torch rally in Emancipation Park that lasted approximately 10 minutes.Full Story
At approximately 7:40 p.m. last night, Mr. Richard Spencer and a group or approximately 40 people held an unannounced tiki torch rally in Emancipation Park that lasted approximately 10 minutes.Full Story
Heaphy: Independent Review Not Just About Police Response
Heaphy: Independent Review Not Just About Police Response
After some concerns, Charlottesville City Council is taking time to discuss the independent review that is being conducted about white supremacy events that have happened in the city.Full Story
After some concerns, Charlottesville City Council is taking time to discuss the independent review that is being conducted about white supremacy events that have happened in the city.Full Story
Heaphy Announces Launch of Tip Line, Website for Info on "Alt-Right" Events
Heaphy Announces Launch of Tip Line, Website for Info on "Alt-Right" Events
The man in charge of reviewing events in Charlottesville by white supremacist and "alt-right" says his team needs to hear from the community.Full Story
The man in charge of reviewing events in Charlottesville by white supremacist and "alt-right" says his team needs to hear from the community.Full Story
Community Members Question Charlottesville Mayor Signer's Leadership
Community Members Question Charlottesville Mayor Signer's Leadership
Charlottesville's mayor is coming under fire for his leadership. Community members say Mike Signer may be more concerned about his image than accepting responsibility during the recent rally.Full Story
Charlottesville's mayor is coming under fire for his leadership. Community members say Mike Signer may be more concerned about his image than accepting responsibility during the recent rally.Full Story
Updated: Charlottesville Leaders Hold Closed Meeting to Discuss Aug. 12 Events
Updated: Charlottesville Leaders Hold Closed Meeting to Discuss Aug. 12 Events
Charlottesville City Council spent hours behind closed doors Thursday hashing over what happened last weekend, and who should be held accountable for what went wrong.Full Story
Charlottesville City Council spent hours behind closed doors Thursday hashing over what happened last weekend, and who should be held accountable for what went wrong.Full Story
Students Question UVA Administration's Response to Torch-Lit Rally
Students Question UVA Administration's Response to Torch-Lit Rally
A student group at the University of Virginia is demanding answers from the administration about its response to the torch-lit march through grounds by “alt-right” supporters.Full Story
A student group at the University of Virginia is demanding answers from the administration about its response to the torch-lit march through grounds by “alt-right” supporters.Full Story
CPD Chief Thomas Holds Press Conference, Takes Questions After Saturday's Violence
CPD Chief Thomas Holds Press Conference, Takes Questions After Saturday's Violence
Charlottesville police Chief Al Thomas is answering some tough questions about all the violence that played out this weekend in Charlottesville.Full Story
Charlottesville police Chief Al Thomas is answering some tough questions about all the violence that played out this weekend in Charlottesville.Full Story