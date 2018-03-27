Legal Action Stemming from RalliesMore>>
Charlottesville Attack Witness Sues Alex Jones, Others
A former State Department official who became the target of harassment after posting a video showing the car attack during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville is suing right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and others.Full Story
Jason Kessler Files Lawsuit Against Charlottesville
Jason Kessler is vowing to hold another Unite the Right rally in Emancipation Park on the anniversary of last summer’s deadly violence.Full Story
Charges Upheld in Aug. 12 Protester Case, Platania Defends Prosecution
Charges are being held up against a man accused of malicious wounding from August 12.Full Story
Florida Man Charged in Connection to August 12th Beating Extradited
Charlottesville police say Tyler Davis was extradited from Florida to Virginia. He is charged in connection with the beating of DeAndre Harris inside the Market St. Parking Garage.Full Story
Cantwell in Court for Motions Hearing
Unite the Right supporter Christopher Cantwell was in court Wednesday for a motions hearing. The judge took a motion for change of venue under advisement, denied a motion for a new prosecutor, but did give Cantwell freedom to move within city limits.Full Story
Charlottesville Man Accused of Malicious Wounding During Aug. 12, 2017
Police have charged Donald Blakney with malicious wounding. The charge is in relation to a reported aggravated assault that occurred on August 12, 2017.Full Story
Cantwell Claims Counterprotesters Attempting to Frame Him
One of the participants a torch-lit march around the University of Virginia is suing two counterprotesters for some serious cash.Full Story
Update: Judge Set $50K Bond for Preston, Denies Bond for Goodwin
A judge is setting bond for one defendant, but denying it for another, in two separate cases connected to the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Trial Date Set for Man Accused in Death of Heather Heyer
A three-week jury trial for James Alex Fields Jr. is scheduled to begin in November. He is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Heather Heyer.Full Story
Man Charged in Connection to KKK Rally Appears in Court
One of the last cases to be looked at from the July 8 Ku Klux Klan rally in Charlottesville's Justice Park was nolle prossed in court on Friday, December 1.Full Story
Judge Grants Bond for 'Crying Nazi' Cantwell
The New Hampshire man dubbed the “Crying Nazi” is yet again demanding bond from a Virginia judge. Christopher Cantwell appeared in Albemarle Circuit Court Monday.Full Story
Update: Grand Jury Indicts 4 Men on Charges Connected to Aug. 12 Violence
A Charlottesville grand jury has indicted several men that were arrested following the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Christopher Cantwell Released on Bond
A New Hampshire man charged in connection to the Tiki torch-lit rally is no longer behind bars. Christopher C. Cantwell is out on a $25,000 bond with home-electric monitoring.Full Story
Prosecution Files Motion to Downgrade Charge Against DeAndre Harris
The man who faces a felony charge following a violent scuffle in the Market Street Parking Garage may now be going up against a smaller penalty.Full Story
Corey Long Adds Another Lawyer in Assault Case from August 12
Corey Alexander Long, a man charged in connection to the violence from August's Unite the Right rally, went back before a Charlottesville judge Monday morning.Full Story
4 People Accused of Assaulting Jason Kessler Appear in Court
Four people accused of assaulting the organizer of the Unite the Right rally during a news conference will have to wait until 2018 to have their cases heard.Full Story
Authorities Extradite Arkansas Man to Face Assault Charge in Charlottesville
Jacob Goodwin, one of the men charged an apparent attack following the Unite the Right rally, is now sitting in the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.Full Story
2 Men Enter Guilty Pleas in Connection to Unite the Right Rally Violence
Jacob Smith and Dennis Mothersbaugh are pleading guilty to assault and battery. Their arrests are connect to the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.Full Story
Charlottesville Judge Again Denies Bond for Ohio Man Charged with Assault
A judge has again denied bond for one of the men charged in connection to violence following the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Update: Single Charge Against Cantwell from Torch-Lit Rally Moving Forward
An Albemarle County judge is allowing one of three charges against Christopher Cantwell to go forward to a grand jury.Full Story
Judge Sets Next Date in Harassment Case Against Jason Kessler
Jason Kessler, the organizer of a controversial and violent rally in Charlottesville, went before a judge for an unrelated charge Thursday morning.Full Story
Judge Dismisses 9 Cases Connected to KKK Group's Justice Park Rally
A Charlottesville judge is letting nine people go free after they were charged in connection to protests in Justice Park back in July.Full Story
Arrest Warrant Obtained for Deandre Harris
A warrant has been issued for Deandre Harris, the man who was beaten in the Market Street Garage following the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Charlottesville KKK Rally Counterprotesters Due Back in Court in December
Three counterprotesters from the KKK rally that took place in Charlottesville on July 8 will have to wait until December to have their court cases heard.Full Story
Charlottesville Judge Denies Bond for Three Men Facing Felony Charges from August 12
Three men facing felony charges associated with events of August 12 appeared in Charlottesville general district court on October 12.Full Story
KKK Leader Denied Bail for Firing Weapon at Virginia Rally
A Baltimore Ku Klux Klan leader charged with firing a pistol during a violent white nationalist rally in Charlottesville has been denied bail despite his claim that he acted in self-defense.Full Story
Jason Kessler Charged in Charlottesville for Harassment
Unite the Right rally organizer Jason Kessler is now charged with publishing an activist's address with intent to coerce, intimidate or harass.Full Story
KKK Leader Awaits Hearing on Charlottesville Gun Charge
A Baltimore Ku Klux Klan leader who authorities say fired a gun during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville is in custody in Virginia awaiting a court appearance this week.Full Story
Charlottesville Police Arrest Corey Long on Charges Related to Aug. 12 Events
Charlottesville police arrested Corey Alexander Long of Culpeper on Friday, October 13, on charges stemming from the Unite the Right rally held on August 12.Full Story
Indiana Man Arrested on Assault Charges from August 12 Events
Police have arrested an Indiana man charged with assault from August 12 events in Charlottesville.Full Story
Market Street Garage Beating Suspect Arrested
One of the men wanted in connection with the beating of Deandre Harris at the Market Street Parking Garage is now behind bars.Full Story
Suspect Wanted in Connection to Market Street Garage Beating
Charlottesville police are searching for a suspect in the beating of a man in the Market Street Garage following the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Man Arrested for Firing a Gun at Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville
Charlottesville police have arrested a man for discharging his firearm as police dispersed crowds from Emancipation Park on August 12.Full Story
'Alt-Right' Leader Appears Before Albemarle County Judge
Christopher Cantwell went before a judge in Albemarle General District Court. He is charged with illegal use of tear gas and other gases, and malicious bodily injury with a caustic substance.Full Story
Update: Ohio Man Held Without Bond in Connection to Fatal 4th St. Crash
The Ohio man charged in connection with a deadly car attack on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall made his first court appearance Monday.Full Story
Man Accused in Fatal Charlottesville Collision in Court Monday; Next Court Appearance Set for Dec. 14
The man who authorities say drove his car into a crowd at a white nationalist rally, killing a woman and injuring 19 others, has made a second court appearance.Full Story
Former Commonwealth's Attorney Appointed to Represent James Fields
Former Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Denise Lunsford is now representing James Fields, the man accused of driving a car into protesters.Full Story
Lawsuit Filed Against 30 People, Groups Connected to Unite the Right Rally
Two people are filing a multi-million-dollar lawsuit against those they believe are responsible for a deadly car attack by the Downtown Mall.Full Story
Kessler, McNeish Appear in Charlottesville General District Court
Two men involved in an incident during a protest in Lee Park now have trial dates. Jason Kessler and Jordan McNeish appeared in Charlottesville General District Court Wednesday.Full Story
Charlottesville Judge Sentences Blogger Jason Kessler
Charlottesville-based blogger Jason Kessler returned to court Monday morning to be sentenced on a misdemeanor charge of assault.Full Story
Special Prosecutor Appointed in Charlottesville Assault Cases
A Charlottesville judge is assigning a special prosecutor to handle two criminal cases stemming from a rally in Lee Park.Full Story
Governor Terry McAuliffe Reacts to Violence at Unite the Right Rally
Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe attended two Charlottesville church services the day after violence erupted at a Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Three Arrested, Facing Charges at Take Back Lee Park Rally
Jason Kessler, Jordan McNiesh, and Charles Best were all arrested and face charges for causing chaos at a rally Sunday night in Lee Park.Full Story
