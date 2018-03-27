Criminal Cases Stemming from Unite the Right RallyMore>>
Judge Considering Motions in Civil Case Against Charlottesville
Judge Considering Motions in Civil Case Against Charlottesville
A judge says he will wait before ruling on a motion to dismiss a civil suit filed against Charlottesville. City Hall is accused acting improperly by hiring Tim Heaphy to review the events of Aug. 12.Full Story
A judge says he will wait before ruling on a motion to dismiss a civil suit filed against Charlottesville. City Hall is accused acting improperly by hiring Tim Heaphy to review the events of Aug. 12.Full Story
Jason Kessler Files Lawsuit Against Charlottesville
Jason Kessler Files Lawsuit Against Charlottesville
Jason Kessler is vowing to hold another Unite the Right rally in Emancipation Park on the anniversary of last summer’s deadly violence.Full Story
Jason Kessler is vowing to hold another Unite the Right rally in Emancipation Park on the anniversary of last summer’s deadly violence.Full Story
Charges Upheld in Aug. 12 Protester Case, Platania Defends Prosecution
Charges Upheld in Aug. 12 Protester Case, Platania Defends Prosecution
Charges are being held up against a man accused of malicious wounding from August 12.Full Story
Charges are being held up against a man accused of malicious wounding from August 12.Full Story
2 Men Enter Guilty Pleas in Connection to Unite the Right Rally Violence
2 Men Enter Guilty Pleas in Connection to Unite the Right Rally Violence
Jacob Smith and Dennis Mothersbaugh are pleading guilty to assault and battery. Their arrests are connect to the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.Full Story
Jacob Smith and Dennis Mothersbaugh are pleading guilty to assault and battery. Their arrests are connect to the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.Full Story
Charlottesville Judge Again Denies Bond for Ohio Man Charged with Assault
Charlottesville Judge Again Denies Bond for Ohio Man Charged with Assault
A judge has again denied bond for one of the men charged in connection to violence following the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
A judge has again denied bond for one of the men charged in connection to violence following the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Update: Single Charge Against Cantwell from Torch-Lit Rally Moving Forward
Update: Single Charge Against Cantwell from Torch-Lit Rally Moving Forward
An Albemarle County judge is allowing one of three charges against Christopher Cantwell to go forward to a grand jury.Full Story
An Albemarle County judge is allowing one of three charges against Christopher Cantwell to go forward to a grand jury.Full Story
Charlottesville Attack Witness Sues Alex Jones, Others
Charlottesville Attack Witness Sues Alex Jones, Others
A former State Department official who became the target of harassment after posting a video showing the car attack during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville is suing right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and others.Full Story
A former State Department official who became the target of harassment after posting a video showing the car attack during a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville is suing right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and others.Full Story
Arrest Warrant Obtained for Deandre Harris
Arrest Warrant Obtained for Deandre Harris
A warrant has been issued for Deandre Harris, the man who was beaten in the Market Street Garage following the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
A warrant has been issued for Deandre Harris, the man who was beaten in the Market Street Garage following the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Market Street Garage Beating Suspect Arrested
Market Street Garage Beating Suspect Arrested
One of the men wanted in connection with the beating of Deandre Harris at the Market Street Parking Garage is now behind bars.Full Story
One of the men wanted in connection with the beating of Deandre Harris at the Market Street Parking Garage is now behind bars.Full Story
Charlottesville Judge Denies Bond for Three Men Facing Felony Charges from August 12
Charlottesville Judge Denies Bond for Three Men Facing Felony Charges from August 12
Three men facing felony charges associated with events of August 12 appeared in Charlottesville general district court on October 12.Full Story
Three men facing felony charges associated with events of August 12 appeared in Charlottesville general district court on October 12.Full Story
Jason Kessler Charged in Charlottesville for Harassment
Jason Kessler Charged in Charlottesville for Harassment
Unite the Right rally organizer Jason Kessler is now charged with publishing an activist's address with intent to coerce, intimidate or harass.Full Story
Unite the Right rally organizer Jason Kessler is now charged with publishing an activist's address with intent to coerce, intimidate or harass.Full Story
Charlottesville Police Arrest Corey Long on Charges Related to Aug. 12 Events
Charlottesville Police Arrest Corey Long on Charges Related to Aug. 12 Events
Charlottesville police arrested Corey Alexander Long of Culpeper on Friday, October 13, on charges stemming from the Unite the Right rally held on August 12.Full Story
Charlottesville police arrested Corey Alexander Long of Culpeper on Friday, October 13, on charges stemming from the Unite the Right rally held on August 12.Full Story
Indiana Man Arrested on Assault Charges from August 12 Events
Indiana Man Arrested on Assault Charges from August 12 Events
Police have arrested an Indiana man charged with assault from August 12 events in Charlottesville.Full Story
Police have arrested an Indiana man charged with assault from August 12 events in Charlottesville.Full Story
Suspect Wanted in Connection to Market Street Garage Beating
Suspect Wanted in Connection to Market Street Garage Beating
Charlottesville police are searching for a suspect in the beating of a man in the Market Street Garage following the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Charlottesville police are searching for a suspect in the beating of a man in the Market Street Garage following the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Man Arrested for Firing a Gun at Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville
Man Arrested for Firing a Gun at Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville
Charlottesville police have arrested a man for discharging his firearm as police dispersed crowds from Emancipation Park on August 12.Full Story
Charlottesville police have arrested a man for discharging his firearm as police dispersed crowds from Emancipation Park on August 12.Full Story
'Alt-Right' Leader Appears Before Albemarle County Judge
'Alt-Right' Leader Appears Before Albemarle County Judge
Christopher Cantwell went before a judge in Albemarle General District Court. He is charged with illegal use of tear gas and other gases, and malicious bodily injury with a caustic substance.Full Story
Christopher Cantwell went before a judge in Albemarle General District Court. He is charged with illegal use of tear gas and other gases, and malicious bodily injury with a caustic substance.Full Story
Florida Man Charged in Connection to August 12th Beating Extradited
Florida Man Charged in Connection to August 12th Beating Extradited
Charlottesville police say Tyler Davis was extradited from Florida to Virginia. He is charged in connection with the beating of DeAndre Harris inside the Market St. Parking Garage.Full Story
Charlottesville police say Tyler Davis was extradited from Florida to Virginia. He is charged in connection with the beating of DeAndre Harris inside the Market St. Parking Garage.Full Story
Cantwell Claims Counterprotesters Attempting to Frame Him
Cantwell Claims Counterprotesters Attempting to Frame Him
One of the participants a torch-lit march around the University of Virginia is suing two counterprotesters for some serious cash.Full Story
One of the participants a torch-lit march around the University of Virginia is suing two counterprotesters for some serious cash.Full Story
Update: Judge Set $50K Bond for Preston, Denies Bond for Goodwin
Update: Judge Set $50K Bond for Preston, Denies Bond for Goodwin
A judge is setting bond for one defendant, but denying it for another, in two separate cases connected to the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
A judge is setting bond for one defendant, but denying it for another, in two separate cases connected to the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Charlottesville Man Accused of Malicious Wounding During Aug. 12, 2017
Charlottesville Man Accused of Malicious Wounding During Aug. 12, 2017
Police have charged Donald Blakney with malicious wounding. The charge is in relation to a reported aggravated assault that occurred on August 12, 2017.Full Story
Police have charged Donald Blakney with malicious wounding. The charge is in relation to a reported aggravated assault that occurred on August 12, 2017.Full Story
Cantwell in Court for Motions Hearing
Cantwell in Court for Motions Hearing
Unite the Right supporter Christopher Cantwell was in court Wednesday for a motions hearing. The judge took a motion for change of venue under advisement, denied a motion for a new prosecutor, but did give Cantwell freedom to move within city limits.Full Story
Unite the Right supporter Christopher Cantwell was in court Wednesday for a motions hearing. The judge took a motion for change of venue under advisement, denied a motion for a new prosecutor, but did give Cantwell freedom to move within city limits.Full Story
Trial Date Set for Man Accused in Death of Heather Heyer
Trial Date Set for Man Accused in Death of Heather Heyer
A three-week jury trial for James Alex Fields Jr. is scheduled to begin in November. He is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Heather Heyer.Full Story
A three-week jury trial for James Alex Fields Jr. is scheduled to begin in November. He is charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of Heather Heyer.Full Story
Man Charged in Connection to KKK Rally Appears in Court
Man Charged in Connection to KKK Rally Appears in Court
One of the last cases to be looked at from the July 8 Ku Klux Klan rally in Charlottesville's Justice Park was nolle prossed in court on Friday, December 1.Full Story
One of the last cases to be looked at from the July 8 Ku Klux Klan rally in Charlottesville's Justice Park was nolle prossed in court on Friday, December 1.Full Story
Judge Grants Bond for 'Crying Nazi' Cantwell
Judge Grants Bond for 'Crying Nazi' Cantwell
The New Hampshire man dubbed the “Crying Nazi” is yet again demanding bond from a Virginia judge. Christopher Cantwell appeared in Albemarle Circuit Court Monday.Full Story
The New Hampshire man dubbed the “Crying Nazi” is yet again demanding bond from a Virginia judge. Christopher Cantwell appeared in Albemarle Circuit Court Monday.Full Story
Update: Grand Jury Indicts 4 Men on Charges Connected to Aug. 12 Violence
Update: Grand Jury Indicts 4 Men on Charges Connected to Aug. 12 Violence
A Charlottesville grand jury has indicted several men that were arrested following the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
A Charlottesville grand jury has indicted several men that were arrested following the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Christopher Cantwell Released on Bond
Christopher Cantwell Released on Bond
A New Hampshire man charged in connection to the Tiki torch-lit rally is no longer behind bars. Christopher C. Cantwell is out on a $25,000 bond with home-electric monitoring.Full Story
A New Hampshire man charged in connection to the Tiki torch-lit rally is no longer behind bars. Christopher C. Cantwell is out on a $25,000 bond with home-electric monitoring.Full Story
Prosecution Files Motion to Downgrade Charge Against DeAndre Harris
Prosecution Files Motion to Downgrade Charge Against DeAndre Harris
The man who faces a felony charge following a violent scuffle in the Market Street Parking Garage may now be going up against a smaller penalty.Full Story
The man who faces a felony charge following a violent scuffle in the Market Street Parking Garage may now be going up against a smaller penalty.Full Story
Corey Long Adds Another Lawyer in Assault Case from August 12
Corey Long Adds Another Lawyer in Assault Case from August 12
Corey Alexander Long, a man charged in connection to the violence from August's Unite the Right rally, went back before a Charlottesville judge Monday morning.Full Story
Corey Alexander Long, a man charged in connection to the violence from August's Unite the Right rally, went back before a Charlottesville judge Monday morning.Full Story
4 People Accused of Assaulting Jason Kessler Appear in Court
4 People Accused of Assaulting Jason Kessler Appear in Court
Four people accused of assaulting the organizer of the Unite the Right rally during a news conference will have to wait until 2018 to have their cases heard.Full Story
Four people accused of assaulting the organizer of the Unite the Right rally during a news conference will have to wait until 2018 to have their cases heard.Full Story
Authorities Extradite Arkansas Man to Face Assault Charge in Charlottesville
Authorities Extradite Arkansas Man to Face Assault Charge in Charlottesville
Jacob Goodwin, one of the men charged an apparent attack following the Unite the Right rally, is now sitting in the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.Full Story
Jacob Goodwin, one of the men charged an apparent attack following the Unite the Right rally, is now sitting in the Albemarle Charlottesville Regional Jail.Full Story
Man Accused in Fatal Charlottesville Collision in Court Monday; Next Court Appearance Set for Dec. 14
Man Accused in Fatal Charlottesville Collision in Court Monday; Next Court Appearance Set for Dec. 14
The man who authorities say drove his car into a crowd at a white nationalist rally, killing a woman and injuring 19 others, has made a second court appearance.Full Story
The man who authorities say drove his car into a crowd at a white nationalist rally, killing a woman and injuring 19 others, has made a second court appearance.Full Story
Former Commonwealth's Attorney Appointed to Represent James Fields
Former Commonwealth's Attorney Appointed to Represent James Fields
Former Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Denise Lunsford is now representing James Fields, the man accused of driving a car into protesters.Full Story
Former Albemarle County Commonwealth’s Attorney Denise Lunsford is now representing James Fields, the man accused of driving a car into protesters.Full Story
Lawsuit Filed Against 30 People, Groups Connected to Unite the Right Rally
Lawsuit Filed Against 30 People, Groups Connected to Unite the Right Rally
Two people are filing a multi-million-dollar lawsuit against those they believe are responsible for a deadly car attack by the Downtown Mall.Full Story
Two people are filing a multi-million-dollar lawsuit against those they believe are responsible for a deadly car attack by the Downtown Mall.Full Story
Governor Terry McAuliffe Reacts to Violence at Unite the Right Rally
Governor Terry McAuliffe Reacts to Violence at Unite the Right Rally
Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe attended two Charlottesville church services the day after violence erupted at a Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe attended two Charlottesville church services the day after violence erupted at a Unite the Right rally.Full Story