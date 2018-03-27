July 2017: KKK Rally Held in CharlottesvilleMore>>
Protester Enters Guilty Plea In Connection to Justice Park KKK Rally
Jordan Romeo, a protester arrested following a rally in Charlottesville by a KKK group, is pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.Full Story
Planned Rally by KKK Group Sparks Free Speech Discussion in Charlottesville
Charlottesville finds itself in a difficult situation as it prepares for a rally by a group affiliated with the Ku Klux Klan.Full Story
Charlottesville Group Claim Police Brutality in Connection to KKK Rally
A Charlottesville group connected to counterprotesters is demanding justice after it claims law enforcement engaged in police brutality.Full Story
Organizations Asking Officials to Investigate Police Response to Counterprotest
Several legal organizations are asking for an investigation into the police response in regard to a Charlottesville rally by the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.Full Story
4 Facing Felony Charge Following KKK Group's Justice Park Rally
Four people are facing felony charges after counterprotesting a weekend rally by members and supporters of the Loyal White Knights of Ku Klux Klan.Full Story
Counterprotesters, Charlottesville Officials Speak Out After KKK Rally in Justice Park
A day after a Ku Klux Klan rally in Justice Park, some are questioning if the amount of police presence and force used was necessary.Full Story
Lee Statue Vandalized Ahead of KKK Rally in Charlottesville
The statue of General Robert E. Lee in Charlottesville's Emancipation Park was vandalized sometime overnight between Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8. The statue was tagged with graffiti and covered in red paint.Full Story
Charlottesville Police Provide Details on Road Closures for Planned KKK Rally
On July 8, the Charlottesville Police Department will close the following roadways from Noon until the conclusion of the event.Full Story
Updated: Police Surveillance Cameras at Charlottesville Parks Raise Questions
An organization dedicated to defending civil liberties and human rights is speaking out about Charlottesville police installing cameras at city parks without the public knowing.Full Story
Charlottesville Officials Present Plans to Offset KKK Group's Rally
Charlottesville is laying out its plan to protect the community and prevent violence during a scheduled rally by the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan.Full Story
Council Candidate Plans 'Unity in the Community' Event to Counter KKK Rally
Kenneth Jackson, an independent candidate for Charlottesville City Council, plans to offer a community event to counter an upcoming controversial rally.Full Story
Faith Community Blessing Justice Park Ahead of Planned Rally
The Charlottesville community continues to prepare for a planned rally Saturday by the Loyal White Knights of the KKK. Religious members are trying to overpower the hate group with prayer.Full Story
Charlottesville Universalist Church Hosts Talk on White Supremacy
A church in Charlottesville is taking time to talk about racism and white supremacy. Thomas Jefferson Memorial Church Unitarian Universalist hosted a white supremacy teach-in Sunday.Full Story
Controversial Activists File Permits to Hold Rallies in Charlottesville
Controversial activists have filed two permits requests with the city of Charlottesville for events this summer, including The Loyal White Knights of the KKK.Full Story
Charlottesville Church Offers Service Ahead of KKK Rally
The First United Methodist Church in downtown Charlottesville offered a special communion service Wednesday ahead of a Ku Klux Klan rally planned in July.Full Story
Rutherford Institute President Offers Advice Ahead of Planned KKK Rally
Ahead of a planned Ku Klux Klan rally in Charlottesville, John Whitehead wrote an open letter to Albemarle County and Charlottesville police advising them to de-escalate the situation.Full Story
Charlottesville Religious Leaders Plan Response to KKK Rally
The Charlottesville Clergy Collective met this week to being planning a response to a rally the Ku Klux Klan plans to have in July.Full Story
Charlottesville Police Chief Addresses Divide in City at NAACP Meeting
Charlottesville's Chief of Police, Al Thomas, is speaking out about the events of the last few weeks in the city centering on race and white supremacy.Full Story
Hundreds Attend Community Meeting Discussing KKK Rally
Hundreds filled Mount Zion African Baptist Church in Charlottesville as leaders came together with citizens to discuss a planned rally by the Ku Klux Klan scheduled for July.Full Story
