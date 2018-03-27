Removing Statues Proposed, Renaming Lee and Jackson ParksMore>>
Activist Delivers Petition Calling for Park Name Changes to City Council
Charlottesville City Councilors are getting closer to changing the names of Emancipation and Justice parks.Full Story
Update: Judge Issues Temporary Injunction to Halt Lee Statue Removal
A Charlottesville judge says a Confederate statue cannot be touched, for now, after issuing a temporary injunction to halt the removal of the Robert E. Lee statue.Full Story
Charlottesville City Council Votes to Move Lee Statue, Rename Park
Charlottesville City Council has voted to move the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee out of downtown. The final vote was 3 to 2, with Bob Fenwick voting for the move after abstaining last vote, leaving it in a tie.Full Story
Charlottesville Votes to Remove Statue, Consider Commission Recommendations
Charlottesville City Council is going forward with plans to remove the statue in Justice Park, and considering recommendations from the Blue Ribbon Commission.Full Story
Groups File Lawsuit to Stop Removal of Confederate Statues
Charlottesville is facing its first lawsuit over City Council's decision to move a monument to Confederate Army General Robert E. Lee.Full Story
Charlottesville Files Documents in Lawsuit to Stop Removal of Confederate Statues
The city of Charlottesville submits that the Lee Statue does not qualify as a war monument and does not receive that protection under state law.Full Story
Bob Fenwick: Park Name Changes Will Take Time
Although Charlottesville City Council has voted on new names for Lee and Jackson parks, one city council member says it will take time to see the changes.Full Story
City Council Could Face Legal Roadblocks Moving Lee Statue
Despite Charlottesville City Council's vote to move the Robert E. Lee statue, the city still must overcome a number of legal hurdles before that can happen.Full Story
Motion to Remove Confederate Statues Fails After Fenwick Abstains
Charlottesville City Councilors couldn't come to terms over renaming Lee Park and removing a Confederate statue.Full Story
Removal of Charlottesville's Gen. Lee Statue Could Face Legal Issues
Councilors are expected to vote to move the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee out of downtown Charlottesville, but there are legal questions over whether moving it would be against the law.Full Story
Online Survey Suggests Not Changing Names of Charlottesville Parks
Charlottesville City Council has a list of suggestions for renaming parks that are home to statues of Confederate generals.Full Story
Charlottesville Committee Reviewing Suggestions for Park Names
The debate over renaming Lee and Jackson parks in downtown Charlottesville filled a conference room inside City Hall Wednesday morning.Full Story
Attorneys Claim Document Forbids Jackson Park Name Change
Attorneys say a park deed written in 1918 will prevent Charlottesville City Council from renaming Jackson Park.Full Story
Charlottesville City Council Votes to Rename Lee, Jackson Parks
Charlottesville City Council voted to rename both Lee Park and Jackson Park after a riotous public comment period to open the meeting.Full Story
