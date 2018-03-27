August 12 Unite the Right RallyMore>>
ADL Calls on President Trump to Denounce White Supremacy Following Rally
ADL Calls on President Trump to Denounce White Supremacy Following Rally
The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is calling for president Trump to name the hate on display in Charlottesville during the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is calling for president Trump to name the hate on display in Charlottesville during the Unite the Right rally.Full Story
Details on Man Charged with Plowing Car into Crowd in Charlottesville
Details on Man Charged with Plowing Car into Crowd in Charlottesville
More details about the man charged with plowing his car into a crowd on Water Street near 4th Street are being revealed.Full Story
More details about the man charged with plowing his car into a crowd on Water Street near 4th Street are being revealed.Full Story
Anti-Unite the Right Protesters Counter Rally's Message
Anti-Unite the Right Protesters Counter Rally's Message
The Unite the Right rally prompted many opposition groups to come out and try to disrupt the event.Full Story
The Unite the Right rally prompted many opposition groups to come out and try to disrupt the event.Full Story
2 State Troopers Dead After Helicopter Crash in Albemarle County
2 State Troopers Dead After Helicopter Crash in Albemarle County
Virginia State police are mourning the loss of two members of an aviation team killed in a helicopter crash following Saturday's rally.Full Story
Virginia State police are mourning the loss of two members of an aviation team killed in a helicopter crash following Saturday's rally.Full Story
Businesses on the Downtown React to the Unite the Right Rally
Businesses on the Downtown React to the Unite the Right Rally
Despite large crowds of demonstrators for Unite the Right near at Emancipation Park, near Downtown Mall, in Charlottesville, some businesses elected to stay open.Full Story
Despite large crowds of demonstrators for Unite the Right near at Emancipation Park, near Downtown Mall, in Charlottesville, some businesses elected to stay open.Full Story
President Trump, Political Leaders Respond to Violence at Unite the Right Rally
President Trump, Political Leaders Respond to Violence at Unite the Right Rally
Leaders throughout the country respond to the Unite the Right rally that occurred in Charlottesville on August 12.Full Story
Leaders throughout the country respond to the Unite the Right rally that occurred in Charlottesville on August 12.Full Story
Police Action at the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville
Police Action at the Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville
Opposing groups at the Unite the Right rally prompted a heavy police presence.Full Story
Opposing groups at the Unite the Right rally prompted a heavy police presence.Full Story
Charlottesville Clergy Collective Marches Ahead of Unite the Right Rally
Charlottesville Clergy Collective Marches Ahead of Unite the Right Rally
The Charlottesville Clergy Collective marched ahead of the Unite the Right rally Saturday.Full Story
The Charlottesville Clergy Collective marched ahead of the Unite the Right rally Saturday.Full Story
Charlottesville Mayor, UVA President, Senator Kaine Respond to Torch-Lit Gathering
Charlottesville Mayor, UVA President, Senator Kaine Respond to Torch-Lit Gathering
Police had to break up a group of Unite the Right supporters at the University of Virginia, Mayor Mike Signer and President Teresa Sullivan issued statements.Full Story
Police had to break up a group of Unite the Right supporters at the University of Virginia, Mayor Mike Signer and President Teresa Sullivan issued statements. One arrest, multiple people hurt.Full Story
Jason Kessler Punched, Chased from Press Conference at Charlottesville City Hall
Jason Kessler Punched, Chased from Press Conference at Charlottesville City Hall
Jason Kessler, the organizer of the Unite The Right rally, attempted to hold a press conference Sunday in front of Charlottesville City Hall but ran away when the crowd swarmed him.Full Story
Jason Kessler, the organizer of the Unite The Right rally, attempted to hold a press conference Sunday in front of Charlottesville City Hall but ran away when the crowd swarmed him.Full Story
Violence Erupts at Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Police Respond
Violence Erupts at Unite the Right Rally in Charlottesville, Police Respond
The anticipated Unite the Right rally drew large crowds and heavy police presence in the Downtown area of Charlottesville.Full Story
The anticipated Unite the Right rally drew large crowds and heavy police presence in the Downtown area of Charlottesville.Full Story
Ohio Man Charged with Plowing Car into Crowd, Killing 1 and Injuring 19 Following Rally
Ohio Man Charged with Plowing Car into Crowd, Killing 1 and Injuring 19 Following Rally
An Ohio man has been charged with plowing into a crowd with his car in downtown Charlottesville Saturday, killing one and injuring 19.Full Story
An Ohio man has been charged with plowing into a crowd with his car in downtown Charlottesville Saturday, killing one and injuring 19.Full Story