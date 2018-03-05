-
NBC29 Remembers Ken Jefferson
Ken Jefferson's voice woke up hundreds of households in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley every morning for seven years. Ken Jefferson was a trusted source, and a professional journalist for nearly 40 years.
Ken Jefferson, our sunrise and noon anchor, passed away over the weekend after a brief and unexpected illness. Memorial plans are still being finalized.Full Story
