Recent stories by MeghanRecent stories by MeghanMore>>
Charlottesville Not Renewing City Manager Maurice Jones' Contract
Charlottesville Not Renewing City Manager Maurice Jones' Contract
Charlottesville City Council announces it will not renew City Manager Maurice Jones' contract when it expires in December.Full Story
Charlottesville City Council announces it will not renew City Manager Maurice Jones' contract when it expires in December.Full Story
Albemarle County School Board Asking for $96M for Capital Improvements
Albemarle County School Board Asking for $96M for Capital Improvements
The Albemarle County School Board is asking for $96 million for capital improvements, more than twice the amount supervisors are considering as part of a bond referendum.Full Story
The Albemarle County School Board is asking for $96 million for capital improvements, more than twice the amount supervisors are considering as part of a bond referendum.Full Story
Public Hearing on Final Design Plans for Belmont Bridge Held Thursday
Public Hearing on Final Design Plans for Belmont Bridge Held Thursday
Final design plans for the crumbling Belmont Bridge in Charlottesville went before the public one last time Thursday evening. A public hearing was held at CitySpace on the Downtown Mall.Full Story
Final design plans for the crumbling Belmont Bridge in Charlottesville went before the public one last time Thursday evening. A public hearing was held at CitySpace on the Downtown Mall.Full Story
6-Year-Old Raising Funds for Bennett's Village, an All Abilities Playground
6-Year-Old Raising Funds for Bennett's Village, an All Abilities Playground
6-year-old Addie Wray is looking to raise some big bucks for her best friend who passed away this year from a rare muscle disease.Full Story
6-year-old Addie Wray is looking to raise some big bucks for her best friend who passed away this year from a rare muscle disease.Full Story
Airports See Increase in Unsecured Guns Brought Through Security
Airports See Increase in Unsecured Guns Brought Through Security
The Transportation Security Administration is seeing more and more people bringing unsecure guns on planes.Full Story
The Transportation Security Administration is seeing more and more people bringing unsecure guns on planes.Full Story
UVA Provides 1,000th Telestroke Consultation
UVA Provides 1,000th Telestroke Consultation
The University of Virginia Medical Center has checked off its 1000th telestroke consultation, or what the center calls “Skype on steroids.”Full Story
The University of Virginia Medical Center has checked off its 1000th telestroke consultation, or what the center calls “Skype on steroids.”Full Story
Former Coach Sentenced to 184 Years in Prison for Sex Crimes Against Minors
Former Coach Sentenced to 184 Years in Prison for Sex Crimes Against Minors
Cathy Rothgeb is being sentenced to spend more than a century behind bars. Jurors had found her guilty on 30 charges in connection to sexual incidents involving two former players she had coachedFull Story
Cathy Rothgeb is being sentenced to spend more than a century behind bars. Jurors had found her guilty on 30 charges in connection to sexual incidents involving two former players she had coachedFull Story
Longtime Dave Matthews Band Violinist Boyd Tinsley Facing Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Longtime Dave Matthews Band Violinist Boyd Tinsley Facing Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Long-time violinist for the Dave Matthews Band Boyd Tinsley sued for sexual harassment by former Crystal Garden musician James Frost-Winn.Full Story
Long-time violinist for the Dave Matthews Band Boyd Tinsley sued for sexual harassment by former Crystal Garden musician James Frost-Winn.Full Story
UVA Groups Make Petition to Ditch Balloons at University Graduation
UVA Groups Make Petition to Ditch Balloons at University Graduation
A University of Virginia graduation tradition is turning controversial. Each year, students carry balloons throughout the commencement ceremony, but, this year, two UVA groups are calling on the grads to ditch the balloons.Full Story
A University of Virginia graduation tradition is turning controversial. Each year, students carry balloons throughout the commencement ceremony, but, this year, two UVA groups are calling on the grads to ditch the balloons.Full Story
Crews Clean Up Damage from Central Virginia Storm
Crews Clean Up Damage from Central Virginia Storm
Clean up continues across central Virginia after that line of severe storms swept through Monday night.Full Story
Clean up continues across central Virginia after that line of severe storms swept through Monday night.Full Story
Albemarle Co. Police Dept. Displays Blue Ribbons to Honor Law Enforcement
Albemarle Co. Police Dept. Displays Blue Ribbons to Honor Law Enforcement
This week, people are paying tribute to fallen law enforcement officers, and those currently serving, through a blue ribbon display.Full Story
This week, people are paying tribute to fallen law enforcement officers, and those currently serving, through a blue ribbon display.Full Story
Charlottesville Parking Meter System Expected to Begin September 5
Charlottesville Parking Meter System Expected to Begin September 5
Over 100 parking spaces around downtown Charlottesville will very soon come with a price. Starting Tuesday, Sept. 5, pay stations begin changing $1.80 per hour.Full Story
Over 100 parking spaces around downtown Charlottesville will very soon come with a price. Starting Tuesday, Sept. 5, pay stations begin changing $1.80 per hour.Full Story