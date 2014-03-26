In Depth: ABC Agents Wrongly Arrest UVA Student Elizabeth DalyMore>>
Settlement Reached in Elizabeth Daly Suit against Virginia ABC
Settlement Reached in Elizabeth Daly Suit against Virginia ABC
The commonwealth of Virginia reached a settlement with Elizabeth Daly in her lawsuit against several agents of the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.Full Story
The commonwealth of Virginia reached a settlement with Elizabeth Daly in her lawsuit against several agents of the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control.Full Story
In Depth: ABC Agents Wrongly Arrest UVA Student Elizabeth DalyMore>>
Judge: Parts of $40M VA ABC Lawsuit to Move Forward
Judge: Parts of $40M VA ABC Lawsuit to Move ForwardA federal judge has decided to allow parts of a $40 million lawsuit filed by a University of Virginia student against state Alcoholic Beverage Control agents to move forward.Full StoryA federal judge has decided to allow parts of a $40 million lawsuit filed by a University of Virginia student against state Alcoholic Beverage Control agents to move forward.Full Story
Judge Hears Motion to Dismiss VA ABC Lawsuit
Judge Hears Motion to Dismiss VA ABC LawsuitA federal judge says he will rule in about two weeks on a motion to toss out a $40 million lawsuit against seven Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control agents.Full StoryA federal judge says he will rule in about two weeks on a motion to toss out a $40 million lawsuit against seven Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control agents.Full Story
VA Seeks Dismissal of Federal Lawsuit against State, ABC Agents
VA Seeks Dismissal of Federal Lawsuit against State, ABC AgentsVirginia is asking a judge to dismiss the $40 million lawsuit filed by a University of Virginia student at the center of a botched Alcoholic Beverage Control sting.Full StoryVirginia is asking a judge to dismiss the $40 million lawsuit filed by a University of Virginia student at the center of a botched Alcoholic Beverage Control sting.Full Story
UVA Student Lawsuit Against VA, ABC Agents Heads to Federal Court
UVA Student Lawsuit Against VA, ABC Agents Heads to Federal CourtA $40M lawsuit against the state and seven agents with VA ABC, filed by UVA student Elizabeth Daly, is headed to federal court.Full StoryA $40M lawsuit against the state and seven agents with VA ABC, filed by UVA student Elizabeth Daly, is headed to federal court.Full Story
Student Wrongfully Arrested after ABC Clash Sues for $40M
Student Wrongfully Arrested after ABC Clash Sues for $40MThe University of Virginia student arrested when ABC agents mistook water for beer is suing for $40 million.Full StoryThe University of Virginia student arrested when ABC agents mistook water for beer is suing for $40 million.Full Story
Two Top Officials Leave Posts at VA ABC
Two Top Officials Leave Posts at VA ABCABC Board Chairman J. Neal Insley and Commissioner Sandra Canada were told to clear their offices by 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the Daily Progress.Full StoryABC Board Chairman J. Neal Insley and Commissioner Sandra Canada were told to clear their offices by 5 p.m. Thursday, according to the Daily Progress.Full Story
Landes Reviving Effort to Study Effectiveness of Law Enforcement Agencies
Landes Reviving Effort to Study Effectiveness of Law Enforcement AgenciesA botched ABC sting involving a UVA student last spring has propelled legislators to revive a bill to potentially consolidate state law enforcement efforts.Full StoryA botched ABC sting involving a UVA student last spring has propelled legislators to revive a bill to potentially consolidate state law enforcement efforts.Full Story
UVA Student Plans Civil Action Over ABC Arrest
UVA Student Plans Civil Action Over ABC ArrestA UVA student has notified the state that she plans to file a civil action over her arrest by Alcohol Beverage Control agents.Full StoryA UVA student has notified the state that she plans to file a civil action over her arrest by Alcohol Beverage Control agents.Full Story
Virginia ABC: Agents Violated Policy in Clash with UVA Students
Virginia ABC: Agents Violated Policy in Clash with UVA StudentsVirginia ABC concluded that two agents violated department policy during an April 2013 incident involving three University of Virginia students.Full StoryVirginia ABC concluded that two agents violated department policy during an April 2013 incident involving three University of Virginia students.Full Story
ABC Revises Policies after Wrongful Arrest
ABC Revises Policies after Wrongful ArrestVirginia Alcoholic Beverage Control has revised policies after a public backlash over the wrongful arrest of a University of Virginia student.Full StoryVirginia Alcoholic Beverage Control has revised policies after a public backlash over the wrongful arrest of a University of Virginia student.Full Story
Police Finish Review of ABC Wrongful Arrest
Police Finish Review of ABC Wrongful ArrestA state police review of the wrongful arrest of a University of Virginia student by Alcohol Beverage Control agents is complete.Full StoryA state police review of the wrongful arrest of a University of Virginia student by Alcohol Beverage Control agents is complete.Full Story
Politicians Call for Liquor Law Enforcement Policy Change
Politicians Call for Liquor Law Enforcement Policy ChangeThe Libertarian candidate for governor, Robert Sarvis, is calling for liquor law enforcement to be moved to local jurisdictions.Full StoryThe Libertarian candidate for governor, Robert Sarvis, is calling for liquor law enforcement to be moved to local jurisdictions.Full Story
ABC Official Acknowledges Errors in Student Arrest
ABC Official Acknowledges Errors in Student ArrestAn Alcoholic Beverage Control official says six agents used poor judgment during a wrongful arrest of a University of Virginia student.Full StoryAn Alcoholic Beverage Control official says six agents used poor judgment during a wrongful arrest of a University of Virginia student.Full Story
Emails Show VA ABC Official Questioned Response
Emails Show VA ABC Official Questioned ResponseA high-ranking ABC official expresses concern over the wrongful arrest of a UVA student in newly released emails, calling the incident "lawsuit material."Full StoryA high-ranking ABC official expresses concern over the wrongful arrest of a UVA student in newly released emails, calling the incident "lawsuit material."
Full Story
Rutherford Institute Urges GA to Take Action After ABC Incident
Rutherford Institute Urges GA to Take Action After ABC IncidentThe Rutherford Institute released a letter Monday morning calling for agents to be retrained in response to an ABC raid in Charlottesville in April.Full StoryThe Rutherford Institute released a letter Monday morning calling for agents to be retrained in response to an ABC raid in Charlottesville in April. Full Story
ABC Chairman Releases Statement on Review of Cville Incident
ABC Chairman Releases Statement on Review of Cville IncidentThe Virginia ABC chairman says Virginia State Police to conduct a review following the run-in between a group of UVA students and a group of undercover ABC agents.Full StoryThe Virginia ABC chairman says Virginia State Police to conduct a review following the run-in between a group of UVA students and a group of undercover ABC agents.Full Story
Rutherford Institute Reacts to ABC Policy Change, Demands Action
Rutherford Institute Reacts to ABC Policy Change, Demands ActionA Charlottesville-based civil liberties group is demanding the state take action in response to a raid by ABC agents that targeted a UVA student they thought was illegally buying beer.Full StoryA Charlottesville-based civil liberties group is demanding the state take action in response to a raid by ABC agents that targeted a UVA student they thought was illegally buying beer.
Full Story
ABC Statement Indicates Change in Practice
ABC Statement Indicates Change in PracticeAlcoholic Beverage Control has released a statement indicating a change in practice regarding agents in plainclothes.
Full StoryAlcoholic Beverage Control has released a statement indicating a change in practice regarding agents in plainclothes.Full Story
911 Call Released from ABC’s Clash with UVA Students
911 Call Released from ABC’s Clash with UVA StudentsNewly released 911 calls give a better idea of what happened the night three young women were rushed by ABC agents who mistook sparkling water for booze.Full StoryNewly released 911 calls give a better idea of what happened the night three young women were rushed by ABC agents who mistook sparkling water for booze.
Full Story
Petition Calls for ABC to Apologize to Student
Petition Calls for ABC to Apologize to StudentAn online petition is calling on Alcoholic Beverage Control to apologize for the April incident involving a University of Virginia student.Full StoryAn online petition is calling on Alcoholic Beverage Control to apologize for the April incident involving a University of Virginia student.Full Story
ABC Arrest of Student Sparks Concern, Talk of Potential Suit
ABC Arrest of Student Sparks Concern, Talk of Potential SuitNow that felony charges against her are dropped, people speaking out in support of a UVA student who had a chaotic run-in with ABC officers are suggesting she sue.Full StoryNow that felony charges against her are dropped, people speaking out in support of a UVA student who had a chaotic run-in with ABC officers are suggesting she sue.Full Story
Charges Dropped Against UVA Student Involved in ABC Altercation
Charges Dropped Against UVA Student Involved in ABC AltercationA trip to the grocery store to buy cookie dough, ice cream and sparkling water landed one University of Virginia student a night in jail - and now, charges have been dropped.Full StoryA trip to the grocery store to buy cookie dough, ice cream and sparkling water landed one University of Virginia student a night in jail - and now, charges have been dropped. Full Story
Related Documents: ABC Wrongly Arrests UVA StudentRelated Documents: ABC Wrongly Arrests UVA StudentMore>>
Elizabeth Daly's Account of Incident
Elizabeth Daly's Account of Incident
Transcript of Daly's 911 Call
Transcript of Daly's 911 Call
Order to Nolle Prosequi Charges Against Elizabeth Daly
Order to Nolle Prosequi Charges Against Elizabeth Daly
ABC Statement on Incident
ABC Statement on Incident
Rutherford Institute Statement on ABC Enforcement Officer Incident
Rutherford Institute Statement on ABC Enforcement Officer Incident
Change.org Petition for ABC to apologize for Incident and discipline officers involved
Change.org Petition for ABC to apologize for Incident and discipline officers involved
Elizabeth Daly's Complaint Against Commonwealth of Virginia, 7 ABC Agents
Elizabeth Daly's Complaint Against Commonwealth of Virginia, 7 ABC Agents
Elizabeth Daly's Notice of Removal from State Court to Federal Court
Elizabeth Daly's Notice of Removal from State Court to Federal Court
Virginia's Motion to Dismiss Charges
Virginia's Motion to Dismiss Charges
Virginia's Brief in Support of Motion to Dismiss
Virginia's Brief in Support of Motion to Dismiss