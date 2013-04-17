News
CASPCA Awarded Grant, Hopes to Save 500 Cats and Dogs
The Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals plans to save 500 cats and dogs from across the commonwealth over the next year thanks to its latest grant.
Updated: Charlottesville Judge Hears Motion in Ongoing Statue Lawsuit
The ongoing lawsuit over the potential removal of two statues in downtown parks once again went before a Charlottesville judge Wednesday morning.
Developers Discuss Plans for Seminole Square
Changes could soon be coming to the Seminole Square in Charlottesville. Developers hope to spruce the area up, add new buildings, and attract new business.
Lawmakers Return to Richmond for a Special Session with State Budget
Lawmakers returned to Richmond April 11 for the start of a special session to deal with the state budget.
Communications System for Emergency Services in Greene County "Unreliable"
Greene County leaders say they want an overhaul in the emergency communications system, as the current one is unreliable.
Sheriff's Office to Charge Waynesboro Man in Connection to Stabbing
William J. Boxler is facing charges after a reported stabbing Tuesday night in along Balsley Road in Staunton.
Walmart Announces New Store Construction and Remodeling in Va.
Walmart announced it expects to spend an estimated $75 million over the next year in Virginia through the opening and remodeling of 14 stores, including the location in Ruckersville and Gordonsville.
UVA Scientists can Load Immune Cells into a Brain without Radiation
The University of Virginia neuroscience lab that discovered that the brain connects directly to the immune system now has found evidence that doctors could load up the brain with custom blends of immune cells to battle genetic disorders and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.
Online Kindergarten Registration Now Open for Charlottesville City Schools
Kindergarten registration will be on Wednesday, April 18, at each of the Charlottesville elementary schools.
Staunton School Board Candidates Debate Hot-Button Issues at Forum
Four seats are up for grabs on the Staunton City School Board. On Tuesday, April 10, all seven candidates vying for those seats got a chance to talk about the issues during a forum hosted by the West End Alliance.
