CASPCA Awarded Grant, Hopes to Save 500 Cats and Dogs
The Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals plans to save 500 cats and dogs from across the commonwealth over the next year thanks to its latest grant.Full Story
Updated: Charlottesville Judge Hears Motion in Ongoing Statue Lawsuit
The ongoing lawsuit over the potential removal of two statues in downtown parks once again went before a Charlottesville judge Wednesday morning.Full Story
Developers Discuss Plans for Seminole Square
Changes could soon be coming to the Seminole Square in Charlottesville. Developers hope to spruce the area up, add new buildings, and attract new business.Full Story
Lawmakers Return to Richmond for a Special Session with State Budget
Lawmakers returned to Richmond April 11 for the start of a special session to deal with the state budget.Full Story
Communications System for Emergency Services in Greene County "Unreliable"
Greene County leaders say they want an overhaul in the emergency communications system, as the current one is unreliable.Full Story
Sheriff's Office to Charge Waynesboro Man in Connection to Stabbing
William J. Boxler is facing charges after a reported stabbing Tuesday night in along Balsley Road in Staunton.Full Story
Walmart Announces New Store Construction and Remodeling in Va.
Walmart announced it expects to spend an estimated $75 million over the next year in Virginia through the opening and remodeling of 14 stores, including the location in Ruckersville and Gordonsville.Full Story
UVA Scientists can Load Immune Cells into a Brain without Radiation
The University of Virginia neuroscience lab that discovered that the brain connects directly to the immune system now has found evidence that doctors could load up the brain with custom blends of immune cells to battle genetic disorders and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.Full Story
Online Kindergarten Registration Now Open for Charlottesville City Schools
Kindergarten registration will be on Wednesday, April 18, at each of the Charlottesville elementary schools.Full Story
Staunton School Board Candidates Debate Hot-Button Issues at Forum
Four seats are up for grabs on the Staunton City School Board. On Tuesday, April 10, all seven candidates vying for those seats got a chance to talk about the issues during a forum hosted by the West End Alliance.Full Story
Tuesday's High School Sports Scores & Highlights
Here are some of the high school sports scores from Tuesday.Full Story
Davis and Ingraham Moving Up in UVA Softball Program Record Books
Seniors Allison Davis and Danni Ingraham have played a big role in helping the UVA softball team transition with second year head coach Joanna Hardin.Full Story
UVA Basketball 2018-19 ACC Opponent Matchups Announced
Specific game dates, times and networks for the 18-game league schedules have not yet been determined.Full Story
Monday's High School Sports Scores & Highlights
Here are some of the high school sports scores from Monday night.Full Story
Rivoli and Comer Come through in the Clutch for Cavs
Comer went 4-of-4 on Sunday, while Rivoli went 5-of-11 over the weekend with a single, two doubles, a triple and his first career home run.Full Story
Virginia Senior Pitcher Derek Casey Named ACC Co-Pitcher of the Week
Senior Derek Casey (Mechanicsville, Va.) was named the Atlantic Coast Conference co-Pitcher of the Week after his complete game shutout in the series opener against Virginia Tech on Friday (April 6).Full Story
UVa Baseball Wins Series with 6-5 Walk-Off Victory against Virginia Tech
Cameron Comer drove home the game-winning run in the bottom of the 9th inning, and the UVa baseball team beat Virginia Tech 6-5 in the longest nine-inning game in program history.Full Story
No, 12 Florida State tops No. 42 Virginia Tennis 5-2
The No. 42 Virginia men’s tennis team (11-9, 4-5 ACC) fell 5-2 to No. 12 Florida State (23-2, 7-1 ACC) on Sunday (April 8) at the Snyder Tennis Center in Charlottesville, Va.Full Story
UVA Softball tops Louisville 17-12 to Avoid Series Sweep
Danni Ingraham (Laguna Niguel, Calif.) launched a pair of home runs and tied the single-game school record with seven runs batted in to slug Virginia (12-27, 3-12 ACC) past Louisville (26-13, 6-6 ACC) 17-12 on Sunday afternoon at Ulmer Stadium.Full Story
#11 UVa Men's Lax Beats #20 UNC 15-12; Earns First ACC Win Since 2014
The #11 Virginia men's lacrosse team beat #20 North Carolina 15-12 on Saturday in Chapel Hill to earn its first ACC victory since 2014.Full Story
Tuesday's High School Sports Highlights
Here are Tuesday's high school sports scores.
Greene County Students on Mission Trip Report Stolen Belongings
A group of Greene County students are looking for some help after their belongings were stolen while they were on a mission trip in Texas. Some lost laptops, Bibles, and others no longer have any of their luggage.
Orange Co. Fire & EMS Donates New AEDs to Sheriff's Office
Orange County Fire & EMS donated nine new automated external defibrillator (AED) devices to the sheriff's office Tuesday.
MIT Researchers Implement New Curriculum Method into a Charlottesville Middle School
Researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are looking to do away with standardized testing in middle schools and replace it with a new type of curriculum.
Vigil on Afton Mountain Honors VDOT Employees Killed on the Job
Virginia Department of Transportation employees and community members are gathering at the VDOT Workers' Memorial on Afton Mountain to honor and remember transportation workers killed on the job.
Staunton School Board Candidates Debate Hot-Button Issues at Forum
Four seats are up for grabs on the Staunton City School Board. On Tuesday, April 10, all seven candidates vying for those seats got a chance to talk about the issues during a forum hosted by the West End Alliance.
Albemarle County Woman Celebrates 110th Birthday
A woman in Albemarle County is celebrating a very special day today - her 110th birthday.
Montpelier Archaeologists Employ New Technology to Reveal Slave Experience
Archaeologists at James Madison's Montpelier are getting a glimpse into the property's past by using new technology that allows them to see things they’ve never before been able to see.
