Neighborhood News: Capitol Square

-
Kaine Reiterates Support for Universal Background Checks, Ban on Assault-Style Weapons
Senator Tim Kaine reiterated his support for universal background checks and a ban on assault-style weapons on Monday while receiving a campaign endorsement from the Pride Fund to End Gun Violence.
-
Governor Northam Announces Virginia’s Unemployment Rate Drops to 3.5%
Governor Northam announced that Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was down 0.1 percentage point in February to 3.5 percent and was down 0.5 percentage point from a year ago.
-
Kaine Co-Sponsored Bill to Help Forgive Student Loans for Public Service Workers Passes Congress
A bill cosponsored by Sen. Tim Kaine to fix a glitch in a federal loan forgiveness program that is leaving teachers, soldiers, social workers, and other public servants with massive loan balances was included in the federal spending bill that cleared Congress Thursday.
-
Records: Virginia State Police Spent Nearly $50K on Pipeline Hearings
Documents show Virginia State Police spent nearly $50,000 on personnel and equipment during public meetings on state permits for two controversial natural gas pipelines.
-
Dominion Energy Seeks Approval to Raise Bills to Buy Power Lines
Dominion Energy is seeking a rate increase to pay for burying power lines.
-
Governor Northam to Unveil Special Session Budget Proposal
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is set to introduce a new budget for next month's special session.
-
Gov. Northam Renews Call for Medicaid Expansion
Governor Ralph Northam is renewing his call for the General Assembly to expand Medicaid to cover more low-income Virginians.
-
Virginia State Police Respond to 240 Crashes as Snow Falls
Virginia State Police say they've responded to more than 240 traffic crashes since midnight and are asking drivers to avoid going out in the snow.
-
VDOT Warns Motorists in Central Virginia to use Caution on Roads
VDOT is urging motorists to closely watch local forecasts and prepare for winter weather beginning Tuesday and lasting most of the day Wednesday.
-
Virginia Annual Statewide Tornado Drill is Tomorrow: March 20
Virginia’s annual Statewide Tornado Drill will take place Tuesday, March 20, at 9:45 a.m. The Statewide Tornado Drill is a yearly opportunity to prepare Virginians for tornado emergencies.
-
Pamunkey Tribe Considering $700 million Casino in Virginia
The Pamunkey Indian Tribe is considering whether to build a $700 million resort and casino in Virginia.
-
Virginia to Give New Ballot Instructions after Winner Decided by Random Draw
Virginia elections officials are set to give voters clearer instructions on how to fill out ballots properly after a disputed election was decided by drawing a candidate's name from a bowl.
-
Gov. Northam Signs Medical Cannabis Oil Bill Into Law
People in Virginia are now legally able to get a form of medical marijuana for treatment of any diagnosed condition or disease.
-
Virginia to Hold Annual Tornado Preparedness Drill
A statewide tornado drill will be held in Virginia next week.
-
Virginia Bear Hunting Season Sets Record
Hunters in Virginia killed a record number of bears during the most recent hunting season.
-
Albemarle County Among Healthiest Counties in Va., According to New Study
Albemarle County is among the Virginia localities with the healthiest populations.
-
Barboursville Man Wins $100,000 Playing Powerball
Joe Ramos of Barboursville matched four of the first five numbers plus the Powerball number in the March 3 drawing. As a result, he won $100,000.
-
Gov. Northam Calls Special GA Session to Complete Work on State Budget
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is calling state lawmakers back to work next month to pass a state budget.
-
Governor Northam Announces Virginia as Recipient of Smart Cities Grant
Governor Northam announced that Virginia was been selected as a recipent of a 2018 Readiness Challenge Grant.