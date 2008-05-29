-
Harrisonburg Police Charge 2 Men in Connection to Credit Card Theft
Harrisonburg police are charging two Florida-area men with five counts of credit card theft, conspiracy to commit credit card theft and possession of a skimming device.
-
Former Va. Governor McAuliffe to Teach at George Mason University
George Mason University announced that Governor Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe will join the school as a visiting professor.
-
VSP: Driver in Augusta County Crashes Car, Shoots Self
A single car accident investigation turned into a death investigation when, police say, the driver exited the car, entered a nearby home, and shot himself.
-
3 Shenandoah Valley Men Facing Additional Drug-Related Charges
Three men from the Augusta County-area are facing additional charges after an investigation by the Skyline Drug Task Force.
Neighborhood News: Shenandoah ValleyMore>>
Skyline Drug Task Force Arrests Waynesboro Man for Drug and Gun Violations
Skyline Drug Task Force Arrests Waynesboro Man for Drug and Gun Violations
On the morning of March 19th, 2018, members of the Skyline Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant in the 1300 block of 10th Street in the City of Waynesboro.Full Story
On the morning of March 19th, 2018, members of the Skyline Drug Task Force executed a narcotics search warrant in the 1300 block of 10th Street in the City of Waynesboro.Full Story
Staunton Organization Offering Emergency Preparedness Training
Staunton Organization Offering Emergency Preparedness Training
An organization wants to help people in the valley know what they can do in case of an emergency or disaster.Full Story
An organization wants to help people in the valley know what they can do in case of an emergency or disaster.Full Story
Valley Leaders Work on City Budgets for 2019
Valley Leaders Work on City Budgets for 2019
City leaders in Staunton are in the process of working on next year's budget.Full Story
City leaders in Staunton are in the process of working on next year's budget.Full Story
Kaine Co-Sponsored Bill to Help Forgive Student Loans for Public Service Workers Passes Congress
Kaine Co-Sponsored Bill to Help Forgive Student Loans for Public Service Workers Passes Congress
A bill cosponsored by Sen. Tim Kaine to fix a glitch in a federal loan forgiveness program that is leaving teachers, soldiers, social workers, and other public servants with massive loan balances was included in the federal spending bill that cleared Congress Thursday.Full Story
A bill cosponsored by Sen. Tim Kaine to fix a glitch in a federal loan forgiveness program that is leaving teachers, soldiers, social workers, and other public servants with massive loan balances was included in the federal spending bill that cleared Congress Thursday.Full Story
Records: Virginia State Police Spent Nearly $50K on Pipeline Hearings
Records: Virginia State Police Spent Nearly $50K on Pipeline Hearings
Documents show Virginia State Police spent nearly $50,000 on personnel and equipment during public meetings on state permits for two controversial natural gas pipelines.Full Story
Documents show Virginia State Police spent nearly $50,000 on personnel and equipment during public meetings on state permits for two controversial natural gas pipelines.Full Story
Appalachian Power Company Cited for Industrial Waste
Appalachian Power Company Cited for Industrial Waste
Virginia environmental regulators have cited Appalachian Power for releasing too much industrial waste into the Clinch River while converting a coal-fired electricity plant to natural gas.Full Story
Virginia environmental regulators have cited Appalachian Power for releasing too much industrial waste into the Clinch River while converting a coal-fired electricity plant to natural gas.Full Story
Staunton Police Arrest 2 on Robbery Charges
Staunton Police Arrest 2 on Robbery Charges
On March 21, 2018 the Staunton Police Department received information that subjects involved in a robbery in Strasburg, Va were presently located in the City of Staunton.Full Story
On March 21, 2018 the Staunton Police Department received information that subjects involved in a robbery in Strasburg, Va were presently located in the City of Staunton.Full Story
City Crews Cleaning Snow Off Waynesboro Streets
City Crews Cleaning Snow Off Waynesboro Streets
Snow plows are out clearing the pavement around Waynesboro. Crews could be seen driving snow plows Wednesday to remove snow from all lanes along Rosser Avenue.Full Story
Snow plows are out clearing the pavement around Waynesboro. Crews could be seen driving snow plows Wednesday to remove snow from all lanes along Rosser Avenue.Full Story
Virginia State Police Respond to 240 Crashes as Snow Falls
Virginia State Police Respond to 240 Crashes as Snow Falls
Virginia State Police say they've responded to more than 240 traffic crashes since midnight and are asking drivers to avoid going out in the snow.Full Story
Virginia State Police say they've responded to more than 240 traffic crashes since midnight and are asking drivers to avoid going out in the snow.Full Story
Valley Employers Learn Methods to Employ Veterans
Valley Employers Learn Methods to Employ Veterans
Employers in the valley spent the day learning about how to hire and retain veterans.Full Story
Employers in the valley spent the day learning about how to hire and retain veterans.Full Story
Free Parking in Staunton City Garages During Storm
Free Parking in Staunton City Garages During Storm
In anticipation of the forecasted winter storm, the City of Staunton will suspend parking fees at the New Street and Johnson Street parking garages beginning at 5 p.m. March 20.Full Story
In anticipation of the forecasted winter storm, the City of Staunton will suspend parking fees at the New Street and Johnson Street parking garages beginning at 5 p.m. March 20.Full Story
VDOT Warns Motorists in Central Virginia to use Caution on Roads
VDOT Warns Motorists in Central Virginia to use Caution on Roads
VDOT is urging motorists to closely watch local forecasts and prepare for winter weather beginning Tuesday and lasting most of the day Wednesday.Full Story
VDOT is urging motorists to closely watch local forecasts and prepare for winter weather beginning Tuesday and lasting most of the day Wednesday.Full Story
Waynesboro Man Facing Abduction, Malicious Wounding, and Forcible Rape Charges
Waynesboro Man Facing Abduction, Malicious Wounding, and Forcible Rape Charges
Waynesboro police have charged Cary Michael McCreary with three charges in connection with a sexual assault over the weekend.Full Story
Waynesboro police have charged Cary Michael McCreary with three charges in connection with a sexual assault over the weekend.Full Story
Health Officials Investigating Mumps Outbreak at James Madison University
Health Officials Investigating Mumps Outbreak at James Madison University
The Health Department continues to investigate an ongoing mumps outbreak at James Madison University. Mumps infections have been confirmed in five staff members and 14 students.Full Story
The Health Department continues to investigate an ongoing mumps outbreak at James Madison University. Mumps infections have been confirmed in five staff members and 14 students.Full Story
Virginia Annual Statewide Tornado Drill is Tomorrow: March 20
Virginia Annual Statewide Tornado Drill is Tomorrow: March 20
Virginia’s annual Statewide Tornado Drill will take place Tuesday, March 20, at 9:45 a.m. The Statewide Tornado Drill is a yearly opportunity to prepare Virginians for tornado emergencies.Full Story
Virginia’s annual Statewide Tornado Drill will take place Tuesday, March 20, at 9:45 a.m. The Statewide Tornado Drill is a yearly opportunity to prepare Virginians for tornado emergencies.Full Story
Issues Arise For Atlantic Coast Pipeline Tree Felling Operations
Issues Arise For Atlantic Coast Pipeline Tree Felling Operations
Issues have come up with the tree felling for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. The DEQ says the work is breaking state laws, while developers are asking for more time to complete the work.Full Story
Issues have come up with the tree felling for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. The DEQ says the work is breaking state laws, while developers are asking for more time to complete the work.Full Story
Update: Jury Finds Staunton Father Guilty of Murdering Infant Son
Update: Jury Finds Staunton Father Guilty of Murdering Infant Son
A Staunton man has been found guilty of murdering his infant son. Jurors deliberated for 3 hours Friday before finding Ronald W. Purnell guilty of second-degree-murder.Full Story
A Staunton man has been found guilty of murdering his infant son. Jurors deliberated for 3 hours Friday before finding Ronald W. Purnell guilty of second-degree-murder.Full Story
Crews Prepare to Demolish Old Laundromat for WHS Expansion Project
Crews Prepare to Demolish Old Laundromat for WHS Expansion Project
Construction crews are getting ready to demolish an old laundromat next to Waynesboro High School. The work is the first step in an expansion project for the school.Full Story
Construction crews are getting ready to demolish an old laundromat next to Waynesboro High School. The work is the first step in an expansion project for the school.Full Story
JMU Grad Student Charged After Drug Task Force Seizes Marijuana, Mushrooms, and Pistol
JMU Grad Student Charged After Drug Task Force Seizes Marijuana, Mushrooms, and Pistol
A JMU graduate student has been charged following a RUSH Drug Task Force raid that yielded marijuana, mushrooms and a pistol.Full Story
A JMU graduate student has been charged following a RUSH Drug Task Force raid that yielded marijuana, mushrooms and a pistol.Full Story
Open Air Burning Ban Continued for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County
Open Air Burning Ban Continued for Harrisonburg and Rockingham County
Due to the continued enhanced wildfire threat and high winds for Friday, March 16, all open-air burning operations in and Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg will be suspended.Full Story
Due to the continued enhanced wildfire threat and high winds for Friday, March 16, all open-air burning operations in and Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg will be suspended.Full Story
Trial Underway for Staunton Man Accused of Murdering Infant Son
Trial Underway for Staunton Man Accused of Murdering Infant Son
A jury trial is underway for Ronald W. Purnell. The Staunton man is accused of murdering his 1-month-old son.Full Story
A jury trial is underway for Ronald W. Purnell. The Staunton man is accused of murdering his 1-month-old son.Full Story
Gov. Northam Signs Medical Cannabis Oil Bill Into Law
Gov. Northam Signs Medical Cannabis Oil Bill Into Law
People in Virginia are now legally able to get a form of medical marijuana for treatment of any diagnosed condition or disease.Full Story
People in Virginia are now legally able to get a form of medical marijuana for treatment of any diagnosed condition or disease.Full Story
Virginia to Hold Annual Tornado Preparedness Drill
Virginia to Hold Annual Tornado Preparedness Drill
A statewide tornado drill will be held in Virginia next week.Full Story
A statewide tornado drill will be held in Virginia next week.Full Story
HPD Investigating Commercial Burglary at Antique Mall
HPD Investigating Commercial Burglary at Antique Mall
Harrisonburg police are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Rolling Hills Antique Mall. A suspect smashed two cases and left with an undisclosed amount of antique jewelry.Full Story
Harrisonburg police are investigating a burglary that occurred at the Rolling Hills Antique Mall. A suspect smashed two cases and left with an undisclosed amount of antique jewelry.Full Story
Virginia Bear Hunting Season Sets Record
Virginia Bear Hunting Season Sets Record
Hunters in Virginia killed a record number of bears during the most recent hunting season.Full Story
Hunters in Virginia killed a record number of bears during the most recent hunting season.Full Story
Students in Charlottesville and Beyond Take Part in National School Walkout
Students in Charlottesville and Beyond Take Part in National School Walkout
Thousands of students around the greater-Charlottesville area are showing their support for the victims of the Parkland, FL. school shooting, while also protesting gun violence.Full Story
Thousands of students around the greater-Charlottesville area are showing their support for the victims of the Parkland, FL. school shooting, while also protesting gun violence.Full Story
Tractor Trailer Fire on Interstate 64
Tractor Trailer Fire on Interstate 64
Both lanes are back open on Interstate 64 after a tractor trailer caught fire March 14 and caused delays.Full Story
Both lanes are back open on Interstate 64 after a tractor trailer caught fire March 14 and caused delays.Full Story
Staunton School Board Candidates Answer Questions at Forum
Staunton School Board Candidates Answer Questions at Forum
Democrats living in the Shenandoah Valley hosted a forum for Staunton School Board candidates on Tuesday, March 13.Full Story
Democrats living in the Shenandoah Valley hosted a forum for Staunton School Board candidates on Tuesday, March 13.Full Story
Sen. Deeds Speaks to Valley Democrats on State Budget
Sen. Deeds Speaks to Valley Democrats on State Budget
Senator Creigh Deeds talked to valley Democrats in Staunton on Tuesday, March 13.Full Story
Senator Creigh Deeds talked to valley Democrats in Staunton on Tuesday, March 13.Full Story
Augusta County - Waynesboro ResourcesAugusta County - Waynesboro ResourcesMore>>
Augusta County Public Schools
Augusta County Public Schools
Augusta County Sheriff
Augusta County Sheriff
Augusta County Website
Augusta County Website
City of Waynesboro Website
City of Waynesboro Website
Waynesboro City Police Department
Waynesboro City Police Department
Waynesboro Public Schools
Waynesboro Public Schools